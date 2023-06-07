Pure imagination: How to grow edible and incredible plants

SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE
Check out our Sustainability and Climate Change Hub where you will find the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on this topic from across the various Irish Examiner topic desks and their team of specialist writers and columnists.
As the West End and Broadway hit Charlie and the Chocolate Factory — The Musical is set to make its Irish premiere this Christmas, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre has once again teamed up with landscaper Tom Leavy to create a dreamy and delicious garden, inspired by Roald Dahl’s world of pure imagination.
Tom brought home a silver medal for last year’s Bord Gáis garden inspired by Beauty & The Beast — The Musical, and he says this year’s brief of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory gave him the freedom to be creative and a bit over the top with his mouth-watering design.
Those who took a trip to the theatrical garden during the June bank holiday weekend and over the past week also got the chance to meet Willy Wonka himself, as actor Gareth Snook (who plays the role of Willy Wonka in the Bord Gáis production) was be in character throughout the week and weekend.
He promised Irish Examiner Home that he would not send any children down the chocolate river — “as long as they behave themselves”.
And he is also looking forward to his stint in Ireland later this year playing the iconic role.
Garden designer Tom Leavy was also keen to make a connection between audience and environment.
“In landscape design for the last 20 or 30 years, we plant mainly for aesthetics,” he says.
For those with smaller urban gardens who want to make them more functional, Tom says a good place to start is plants and herbs for teas.
“Many of the plants that are in this garden, they’ll thrive in any well-drained, somewhat sunny garden.
If he were starting a garden again from scratch, the first thing he would plant would be trees, says Tom.
“Then if you were getting more into gardening, I would look up no-dig gardening on YouTube.
"It’s a very easy way to get into vegetable growing, and getting your edibles into the landscape,” he says.
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – The Musical will run at the Bord Gáis Theatre from December 5, 2023, to January 7,–2024; tickets, from €26.50, are on sale now through Ticketmaster