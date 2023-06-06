Garden Q&A: How to tackle the giant issue of hogweed plants

Ensure you know the toxicity level of all the plants in your garden in case they are touched or ingested by children or animals
Garden Q&A: How to tackle the giant issue of hogweed plants
Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 18:36
Kya deLongchamps

We have a lot to thank the Victorians for. Introducing Heracleum mantegazzianum or giant hogweed to our countryside from their ornamental gardens is not one of them. 

Enormous at between three and five metres high, it's quite a lovely looking perennial with notched leaves and large clusters of creamy white blossoms. 

You might be mistaken for thinking it’s a fortunate moment if it turns up waving in the breeze in a damp corner of your garden if you live close to a river. 

It can have up to 50,000 seeds per plant and each plant can live between three and five years, and heads-up, it just loves the conditions in our rainy little country. 

Ensure you know the toxicity level of all the plants in your garden in case they are touched or ingested by children or animals, and if you spot what you think might be giant hogweed, warn the children off it immediately. 

Just brushing off the armoured hairs of this type of hogweed can produce painful blisters on the skin (phytophotodermatitis) which can in some cases last as scarring for years. 

The plants are invasive and will have to be treated with a hazardous chemical (wearing protective gear) to kill the plant off and re-treatment can take four to five years. 

Tape the area off, and take advice from your local garden centre before taking any action.

  • Got a question for our Garden team? Email gardening@examiner.ie

  • Got a question for our Home team? Email home@examiner.ie

More in this section

Jennifer Sheahan: How to use interior design themes in your home  S Jennifer Sheahan: How to use interior design themes in your home 
Chelsea Flower Show 2023 S Peter Dowdall: Cork and Kerry gardeners shine at Chelsea with impressive medal haul
Peter Dowdall: No fake grass and an end to peat as sustainability moves front and centre at Chelsea S Peter Dowdall: No fake grass and an end to peat as sustainability moves front and centre at Chelsea
Garden Q&A: How to tackle the giant issue of hogweed plants

Revealed: Carolyn Donnelly's summertime home collection for Dunnes Stores

READ NOW
Property & Home
Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly update on residential property and planning news as well the latest trends in homes and gardens.

Sign up

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd