Let it rain: Why we want to splash out on outdoor showers

I haven't really done much to my house since I finished renovations in August 2020 (because it’s quite perfect if you ask me!) but I do have BIG plans to install an outdoor shower. I am but one in a nation gripped by sea swimming fever, and years ago — pre-pandemic — a group of us used to schlep to the Forty Foot in Dublin every Friday morning before work for a chilly dip.

This did mean sitting in an office feeling salty for the day until I noticed the shower at the Forty Foot. It’s cold, it’s exposed — and I love it. I almost prefer my post-swim rinse to the main event.

There’s something about showering under an open sky that is exhilarating, freeing, and calming all at once. (I do shower in my swimsuit before anyone questions the source of my exhilaration.)

It’s simultaneously luxurious and rugged. In the years since, I’ve noticed beautiful outdoor showers pop up on my Pinterest, but always in enviably sunny countries. That is until I saw the fabulous Courtney Smith (@courtneysmithstyle on Instagram) install one in her north Dublin home. That’s all the validation I need — I’m getting one.

WHERE TO PUT ONE

I have a tiny garden, and none of it is overlooked, so deciding where to put my shower is going to be easy — it will be where my outside tap is, which conveniently also has a drain underneath. If you have an outside tap, this will generally be the easiest spot to install.

The Vola FS3 outdoor shower, €6900, including VAT, installation not included in price, product only), www.versatile.ie.

However, if you don’t, or you have more options available, you should consider factors such as privacy, accessibility, proximity to water, and drainage.

Privacy can be overcome by wearing a swimsuit, but you may prefer choosing a hidden area or building an enclosure if you’re very overlooked.

If your preferred area is not near an existing tap, you can of course use piping — just ensure there is adequate drainage in the area. If you want to keep it very simple, you can hang up a portable camping shower which will have its own tank and won’t require any water supply.

HOT OR COLD

I’m still debating this one. Installing an outdoor shower can be as easy as buying a shower fixture with a standard garden hose attachment and screwing it into the wall — the only additional consideration is to ensure your fixture is made of weatherproof material.

The Vola FS3 outdoor shower, €6900, includlng VAT, installation not included in price, product only), www.versatile.ie.

My current favourite if I choose this option is the freestanding Aquart Shower from the fabulous Seletti (seletti.it). I generally like the cold, and I only have cold water supply in my garden tap, so I would need to get some plumbing done to add hot water from my existing heating system via an indoor thermostatic mixer.

A simpler option would be to install a solar shower. Solar showers come with in-built tanks which heat up during the day. Even with our limited sunshine, they get surprisingly warm. I like the sleek design of the Cobra Solar shower, available in Ireland from A Room Outside (aroomoutside.ie).

Braver souls than me have installed electric showers outside. I don’t have the skills, knowledge, or confidence to do this — or even to recommend it — but such things do exist.

DESIGN

With the practicalities decided it’s time for the best bit — designing your outdoor shower. I don’t have the space for much more than a nice bamboo base, but if you do have room then I encourage you to consider how you might add to your outdoor shower experience by creating the perfect environment.

It’s a good idea to have some kind of flooring, especially non-slip flooring. Installing an outdoor shower is the perfect excuse to add some tiles to your garden. You could also use natural materials such as stone, treated wood, or even pebbles if accidental reflexology is your thing.

Greenery in an outdoor shower space maximises the connection to nature. Picture: iStock

If you need to add an enclosure, you could consider a trellis, fencing, reeded glass, or building a brick or tiled partition wall. Don’t forget to add some hooks for your towels.

If you don’t already have plants in your garden, it would be wonderful to add some greenery to your shower space to maximise the connection to nature. This could be climbing ivy on the wall or large leafy greens in pots to provide some privacy.

I’m a morning shower kinda gal, and I already have lights in my garden, but if you’re a night-showerer then you could consider adding some soft outdoor lighting to enhance the experience. Solar LEDs or fairy lights would give a beautiful relaxing effect without having to worry about electrics.

Finally, the shower fixture itself should look inviting. While you do have to consider weather-resistant materials, that still leaves you with a lot of options such as copper, brass, or brushed steel.