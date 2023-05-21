Peter Dowdall: All roads lead to Mallow Home & Garden Festival

The huge benefit of this to the visitor is that they get to see what a garden will look like in time. It’s all well and good to look at the glitzy show garden glamour, for in truth, nearly anything can be made to look fabulous for a few days but the real test is in how it will age.
Using local materials is not just an important environmental consideration though it is that, it also helps the garden fit in more appropriately with the landscape.
Another local business, Cork Builders Supplies, is supporting the show once more, sponsoring several of the show gardens. It will be showcasing its range of porcelain tiles, composite decking, Kilsaran walling and its new range of white river wall cladding which is proving extremelypopular.
In 2020, during the pandemic, Galway native Mike Devaney designed and manufactured a greenhouse and chicken run for his family. On becoming more sustainably aware in this current climate, Mike saw an opening in the market for his products.
From this lockdown project has sprung, Heptagon Houses and it is now the sole manufacturer and installer of timber framed greenhouses. Keep an eye out for these at the show.
Yours truly will be speaking each day of the show on the subject of “green” or sustainable gardens.
I will be sharing advice on how to make sure your garden sparkles but at the same time is environmentally sound.
- All roads lead to the racecourse in Mallow on the weekend of May 26-28; open each day from 11am-6pm
Got a gardening question for Peter Dowdall? Email gardenquestions@examiner.ie