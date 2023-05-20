London in bloom: From ABBA to the Chelsea Flower Show, how to spend a weekend in the city

This year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show will get underway on Tuesday, but you don’t need to visit Royal Hospital Chelsea to experience London in bloom. The English capital, less than an hour and a half’s flight away from Cork, has so much to offer, from museums to West End shows, a diverse food scene and charity-shop gems.

Whether you’re looking to extend a business trip, enjoy a boujee weekend with the girls or treat mam to a night out at ABBA, London makes the perfect Bank Holiday getaway.

WHERE TO STAY

The Adria hotel in South Kensington

If understated luxury in one of London’s most beautiful boroughs is on your wishlist, you can’t go wrong with five-star The Adria located in leafy South Kensington. The Victorian townhouse feels more like staying in your posh friend’s London mansion than a hotel, with a small team of friendly and attentive staff who get to know your face (and your morning coffee order). My room for the weekend was one of the executive rooms which featured a wooden, 4-poster bed with top-quality linens and a stunning duck blue velvet seatee in view of a stunning high ceiling window (perfect for some afternoon reading). Amenities included a Nespresso machine, a mini fridge stocked with treats and fresh milk for your tea or coffee, a wooden vanity with mirror, and a flatscreen TV.

In the bathroom, a waterfall shower and separate Drummonds deep soak bathtub offered ample opportunity to wind down after a busy day, with underfloor heating offering an extra luxurious touch. Bath and body products are courtesy of Penhaligon’s.

Breakfast can be served in your room or in the hotel’s breakfast room, with choices including freshly baked pastries, organic granola, homemade pancakes, avocado and poached eggs on sourdough, eggs benedict or royale and a full English breakfast. Along with tea and coffee, fresh smoothies are also on offer.

The Adria breakfast menu. Picture: Nicole Glennon

One of the more unique elements of the hotel’s offering is its partnership with local restaurants for evening dining. The hotel doesn’t offer its own evening menu, instead, you can order in from some of the most highly-rated restaurants in the area like Dishoom, Nobu and Gordon Ramsay’s Michelin-starred restaurant in Chelsea, and have the feast served up by the hotel’s butler in one of the lounges or in your room.

Winning formula: Luxurious interiors, faultless service and complimentary use of a private gym and sauna (plus the opportunity to book in for a spa treatment on site), make The Adria a stunning stay, but it’s the location that is the real winner.

Kensington Palace Gardens

Located at 88 Queen’s Gate, the hotel is a five minute walk from South Kensington and Gloucester Road tube stations, with The Natural History Museum, Victoria & Albert Museum and the Science Museum all within a ten-minute walk of the townhouse’s front door. The Royal Albert Hall and Kensington Palace and Gardens are also within walking distance, while nearby Notting Hill and Portobello Road Market are easily accessible via bus and underground services.

WHAT TO DO (AND EAT)

The Cast Courts including the statue of Michelangelos David at the V&A Museum Picture: Mike Kemp

If you’re staying in Kensington, make the most of it by exploring all the area has to offer — and if possible, do it by foot, so you can take in the colourful houses, plentiful green spaces and endless number of bakeries as you go. Exhibition road should be one of your first stops, which is home to The Natural History Museum, Victoria & Albert Museum and Science Museum, all of which are free to visit. Founded in 1852, the V&A is one of the world’s largest museums, housing a permanent collection of over 2.8 million objects, spanning over 5,000 years.

From ancient Chinese ceramics to Alexander McQueen evening dresses, Katsushika Hokusai prints and Donatello sculptures, you could easily spend half a day here without spending a single penny. A 10 minute walk down the road will bring you to one of UK’s most iconic luxury shopping destinations; Harrods.

Notting Hill is a great place to go charity shopping writes Nicole Glennon

If, like me, your bank account isn’t quite up to clothes shopping in Harrods, an evening jaunt to nearby Notting Hill is a fun alternative. One of London’s most affluent areas, I found brands like Steve Madden, Kurt Geiger and Stella McCartney in the numerous charity shops. The iconic Portobello Road Market is also worth a stop, with everything from antiques, collectables, food, vintage clothing and jewellery.

Venturing into Central London, Liberty is another iconic shopping destination worth checking out for the architecture alone. A Tudor-revival building, you’ll find high-end fashion, make-up, perfume, homeware and more here.

Sky Garden is another must-do in London, and tickets are free, though they must be booked in advance. London’s highest public garden, a quick lift to the top of the skyscraper (your ears might pop!) will open out on to a viewing platform with 360-degree views of the city’s iconic skyline.

You can enjoy a glass of prosecco or cocktail while getting your hair done in Beauty Club London. Picture: Nicole Glennon

If you’re planning on heading out later, Beauty Club London offers one of the best blowdries in London, with a nail bar and cocktail bar also on the premises. With good music and a bustling vibe, it’s a great place to go with the girls before a night on the town — we ended our night in The Little Yellow Door in Notting Hill. An eclectic late-night bar, it’s set up to mimic a house party in a flatshare, with creative cocktails, cozy couches and its own Nintendo 64 for tipsy Mario Kart.

Buns from home have a branch in Notting Hill. Picture: @bunsfromhome / Instagram

Quick bites: While in the Notting Hill area, make sure to drop into Buns From Home for an extraordinarily luscious pastry delight. For your evening meal, Dishoom on Kensington’s High Street serves delicious Bombay-inspired cusine. Be prepared to queue if you don’t have a booking — and try a lassi while you’re there (a yoghurt based drink, we recommend the mango and fennel).

Dotted throughout London, the Honest burger chain offers quick, tasty and affordable meals (from £8.50 for a burger + side), while the Marugame Udon chain offers Japanese classics like Kake (from £4.95) and Katsu curry (from £7.45). Don’t miss Borough Market. It might be a tourist trap, but locals brave the crowds in spite of it. Go with an empty belly, but be prepared for inflated prices. If it’s a nice day, nearby Anchor Bankside, looking out over London’s Tower Bridge crossing, is a lively place to sip cider in the sunshine.

WHAT’S ON IN LONDON

Open Garden Squares Weekend (June 10 – 11): There are more than 200 private gardens in London and for one weekend per year they open their doors to the general public. This year Downing Street, Belgrave Square, and the Royal College of Physicians Medicinal Garden are some of the green spaces letting the public in for one weekend only.

Billy Porter's 2019 Met Gala is on display at Crown to Couture. Picture: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Crown to Couture at Kensington Palace (until October 29): Featuring over 200 items from ball gowns to court suits, handbags and jewellery, this new exhibition charts the parallels between celebrity and royal fashion. Items on display include Audrey Hepburn’s 1954 Oscar dress, Billy Porter’s 2019 Met Gala look and Beyoncé’s 2017 Grammy dress and headdress. Entry is included in the Kensington Palace ticket price (from £25.40) or you can experience the exhibition out of hours and book an exclusive 90-minute guided tour (£35).

West End LIVE (June 17 – 18): A chance to catch performances from top West End musicals for free in Trafalgar Square. This year’s line-up is yet to be announced, but last year featured performances from the cast of The Lion King, Phantom of The Opera, Hamilton and Magic Mike. The event is free and unticketed, with entry on a first come, first served basis. Expect queues.

ABBA Voyage Tour

ABBA Voyage (until January 29, 2024): A concert 40 years in the making, this is a chance to see iconic pop-group ABBA live – in avatar form. The reviews are exceptional, and we’re already planning a return trip to England’s capital just to see it. Seating tickets from £27.50, dance floor from £70.50.

Top tip: Book in advance. In some instances, last-minute tickets can be the most cost-effective, but when it comes to London, the early-bird catches the worm. Friends who live in London have told me of scoring £15 tickets to see Paul Mescal A Streetcar Named Desire (they were £80 when I looked) by claiming early deals. More importantly, book early to avoid disappointment – many of the events I had on my London bucket-list like ABBA’s Voyage were sold out well in advance of my trip, with late-night activities like Social Darts at London’s Flight Club (well worth the price for large groups) and Crazy Golf at various venues also requiring plenty of pre-booking for weekend nights. Bear in mind early pre-booking can also apply to free, but ticketed, events.

GETTING THERE

Ryanair (from €35 return in June) and Aer Lingus (from €110 return in June) fly direct to London from Cork

Nicole was a guest of The Adria and Beauty Club London