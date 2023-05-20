London in bloom: From ABBA to the Chelsea Flower Show, how to spend a weekend in the city

This year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show will get underway on Tuesday, but you don’t need to visit Royal Hospital Chelsea to experience London in bloom. The English capital, less than an hour and a half’s flight away from Cork, has so much to offer, from museums to West End shows, a diverse food scene and charity-shop gems.
Whether you’re looking to extend a business trip, enjoy a boujee weekend with the girls or treat mam to a night out at ABBA, London makes the perfect Bank Holiday getaway.
There are more than 200 private gardens in London and for one weekend per year they open their doors to the general public. This year Downing Street, Belgrave Square, and the Royal College of Physicians Medicinal Garden are some of the green spaces letting the public in for one weekend only.
Featuring over 200 items from ball gowns to court suits, handbags and jewellery, this new exhibition charts the parallels between celebrity and royal fashion. Items on display include Audrey Hepburn’s 1954 Oscar dress, Billy Porter’s 2019 Met Gala look and Beyoncé’s 2017 Grammy dress and headdress. Entry is included in the Kensington Palace ticket price (from £25.40) or you can experience the exhibition out of hours and book an exclusive 90-minute guided tour (£35).
A chance to catch performances from top West End musicals for free in Trafalgar Square. This year’s line-up is yet to be announced, but last year featured performances from the cast of and The event is free and unticketed, with entry on a first come, first served basis. Expect queues.
A concert 40 years in the making, this is a chance to see iconic pop-group ABBA live – in avatar form. The reviews are exceptional, and we’re already planning a return trip to England’s capital just to see it. Seating tickets from £27.50, dance floor from £70.50.
Book in advance. In some instances, last-minute tickets can be the most cost-effective, but when it comes to London, the early-bird catches the worm. Friends who live in London have told me of scoring £15 tickets to see Paul Mescal (they were £80 when I looked) by claiming early deals. More importantly, book early to avoid disappointment – many of the events I had on my London bucket-list like ABBA’s Voyage were sold out well in advance of my trip, with late-night activities like Social Darts at London’s Flight Club (well worth the price for large groups) and Crazy Golf at various venues also requiring plenty of pre-booking for weekend nights. Bear in mind early pre-booking can also apply to free, but ticketed, events.
- Ryanair (from €35 return in June) and Aer Lingus (from €110 return in June) fly direct to London from Cork