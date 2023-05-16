Garden Q&A: How do I create a green wall in my garden?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Garden Q&A: How do I create a green wall in my garden?
Tue, 16 May, 2023 - 13:18
Peter Dowdall

I have seen you talking a lot recently about living walls and I am interested in fitting one in my own garden. Are they difficult to create, how do I go about it?

ANSWER

Living or green walls are a fantastic addition to any garden, as aesthetically they give the garden an extra dimension, bringing the plants up from the ground. 

They are used primarily for their environmental benefits, namely cleaning the air, reducing the volume of water entering the drainage system and enhancing biodiversity but they also bring beauty to the garden, and can act like horticultural artworks on a wall.

I would suggest starting with the PlantBox living wall system which is a very user-friendly, easy-to-fit, modular system. Once assembled, simply fill it with small plants, which can be edible or ornamental or both. 

The choice of plants will be determined by the aspect of the wall, a north-facing wall will obviously need shade-loving plants whereas a wall in full sun will suit a much larger range of plants.

