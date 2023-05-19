Garden Digest: Events to help you to enjoy your green spaces

Here are some ideas on what to do in the room outside right now
RTÉ lyric fm’s Marty Whelan who is set to throw the ultimate garden party at Bord Bia Bloom 2023, with opera star Celine Byrne who will be taking her first show on lyric fm to the Bloom main stage.

Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 19:37
  • Cork Alpine Hardy Plant Society will host a lecture on Thursday, May 25, at 8pm in Northridge House, St Luke’s, Castle Road, Mahon, T12 H970. Claire Beumer of Gortkelly Nurseries, Shinrone, Co. Offaly, will give a lecture entitled “A Garden Tapestry”, an exploration of unusual perennials and hard-to-find varieties for spring and summer gardens. Plants will be for sale on the night. All welcome, visitors €10.
  • Macroom Flower & Garden Club will host its members’ social evening/garden visit on Friday, May 26. The bus will depart from Macroom at 4.30pm sharp. Contact 087-9821708 (secretary) for further details and if interested in securing a seat on the bus.
  • The Cobh and Glanmire parish annual spring sale will take place at St Mary’s Church, Church Hill, Glanmire, from 2pm to 4.30pm on Saturday, May 27. There will be a plant stall, a cake stall, a bric-a-brac stall, a book stall and a raffle. Delicious teas will also be available.
  • Bord Bia Bloom, Ireland’s festival of flowers, food and fun, returns to the Phoenix Park, Dublin, this June bank holiday weekend, June 1-5. Expect a vibrant mix of thought-provoking show gardens, delicious local food, and entertainment. This year Bord Bia has introduced a number of new features which will see some of Ireland’s tastiest food trucks and Grafton Street’s best buskers joining the festival line-up. Tickets are on sale now on BordBiaBloom.com priced from €25 per person and two children under 16 can attend for free with every adult ticket purchased.

Peter Dowdall: How to plan ahead for summer in the garden

  • Got an item for Garden Digest? Email gardening@examiner.ie

