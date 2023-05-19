Garden Digest: Events to help you to enjoy your green spaces

- will host a lecture on Thursday, May 25, at 8pm in Northridge House, St Luke’s, Castle Road, Mahon, T12 H970. Claire Beumer of Gortkelly Nurseries, Shinrone, Co. Offaly, will give a lecture entitled “A Garden Tapestry”, an exploration of unusual perennials and hard-to-find varieties for spring and summer gardens. Plants will be for sale on the night. All welcome, visitors €10.
- will host its members’ social evening/garden visit on Friday, May 26. The bus will depart from Macroom at 4.30pm sharp. Contact 087-9821708 (secretary) for further details and if interested in securing a seat on the bus.
- will take place at St Mary’s Church, Church Hill, Glanmire, from 2pm to 4.30pm on Saturday, May 27. There will be a plant stall, a cake stall, a bric-a-brac stall, a book stall and a raffle. Delicious teas will also be available.
- BordBiaBloom.com priced from €25 per person and two children under 16 can attend for free with every adult ticket purchased. , Ireland’s festival of flowers, food and fun, returns to the Phoenix Park, Dublin, this June bank holiday weekend, June 1-5. Expect a vibrant mix of thought-provoking show gardens, delicious local food, and entertainment. This year Bord Bia has introduced a number of new features which will see some of Ireland’s tastiest food trucks and Grafton Street’s best buskers joining the festival line-up. Tickets are on sale now on