DIY and repair tricks that make your home feel good as new 

Something happened after I had settled into my renovated home.
For the first year or so everything was perfect. Spotless, fresh, and unscuffed. Then, some tiny cracks began to appear — as is normal when new houses settle.
Recently I decided to tackle them and I’m in love with the results — and it didn’t take much effort at all.
The steps are very similar to repairing cracks in your walls.
There may be some cracked or peeling sealant around your shower or bathtub — in my case, some mould had started to grow and I wanted to remove those dark spots and prevent water damage.
For every single scuff mark in my home, I have successfully used a Magic Eraser sponge. I don’t even want to know how these things work, I just hope they never disappear from my life.
