These houseplants will boost wellbeing at home and work

I'm doing my best to ensure those office buddies of mine that help boost productivity are happy and thriving. Keep your friends close, as the saying begins — well, let’s just say these are the pals I keep in pots, sometimes so close they perch on my desk.

Not only do plants look appealing, but they also earn their keep by enriching our health. All houseplants take in carbon dioxide and release oxygen through photosynthesis. In 1989, Nasa conducted research to see if plants could be used to filter the air in sealed environments such as a spaceship or moon base. The study showed that those varieties with large, broad leaves can effectively remove certain toxins from the air.

TOP OPTIONS

So, what are good choices for our workplaces, whether they’re home offices or corporate quarters? The top three picks according to Elizabeth Fearns from Ballyseedy Garden Centre (ballyseedy.ie) are the nephrolepis exaltata or ‘Green Lady’ Boston fern, Howea forsteriana or Kentia palm, and large dragon tree or Dracaena marginata.

BOSTON FERN

An ideal option for plant beginners, the Boston fern is lush and vibrant, Elizabeth tells me. “It’s a great addition to any office because it helps absorb radioactivity and static energy created by digital equipment and computers,” she adds.

Boston fern, €34.95, at Ballyseedy Garden Centre (pots sold separately).

“A UK study found that having plants present in the workplace increases productivity by 15%.”

And how should we care for these ultra-co-operative colleagues? “The Boston fern likes medium indirect light with regular watering when the surface of the soil is dry,” says Elizabeth.

Howea forsteriana/Kentia palm, €129.95, Ballyseedy.

KENTIA PALM

A firm favourite for conservatories and garden rooms, the Kentia palm is pretty tolerant of almost all conditions and very easy to look after.

This botanical beauty originates from the South Pacific and grows very quickly. “The Kentia palm prefers bright, indirect light, but also will sit happy in a shady room,” says Elizabeth. “It’s a brilliant air-purifying plant. Mist it every week to prevent the browning of the tips.”

LARGE DRAGON TREE

You’ll recognise the tropical dragon tree by its narrow, pink-toned leaves.

As a workmate, it has a relaxed vibe — it is “easygoing and low-maintenance”, according to Elizabeth. “It will do well in a warm, bright spot with the occasional misting and feed,” she says.

Dracaena marginata, €39.95.

The dragon tree is also an effective air purifier. Nasa’s studies reveal that dracaenas absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen, as all plants do, but these plants also eliminate significant amounts of benzene, formaldehyde, and trichloroethylene, says Elizabeth: “These airborne toxins are found in most homes.”

Pop instore to Ballyseedy Tralee, see ballyseedy.ie or visit@ballyseedyplants

ON THE MAP

A map of a corner of the globe that means something special to you can add an extra dimension to a favourite spot in your home.

This is where Frames of Ireland comes in. Founded by Galwegian Dylan Commons, the company creates personalised maps highlighting places that resonate with the recipient. “My passion is to connect people around the world to Ireland,” says Dylan.

Dylan Commons founded Frames of Ireland.

The maps “could be hometowns, townlands, or places where memories were shared such as the place you met your partner”, he adds. “The whole map of the country can be used, or specific areas can be enlarged and highlighted,” says Dylan.

Text explaining the location’s significance is added to the map or underneath as a banner.

Any unusual commissions? The Galway company has had requests from film buffs for maps of locations from favourite movies, including The Banshees of Inisherin.

The bespoke maps, from €32.13, make ideal gifts, and are printed on sustainably sourced paper in three sizes, ranging from 30cm x 40cm (12in x 16 in). Available exclusively online, they are delivered globally.