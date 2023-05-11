These houseplants will boost wellbeing at home and work

I'm doing my best to ensure those office buddies of mine that help boost productivity are happy and thriving. Keep your friends close, as the saying begins — well, let’s just say these are the pals I keep in pots, sometimes so close they perch on my desk.
An ideal option for plant beginners, the Boston fern is lush and vibrant, Elizabeth tells me. “It’s a great addition to any office because it helps absorb radioactivity and static energy created by digital equipment and computers,” she adds.
As a workmate, it has a relaxed vibe — it is “easygoing and low-maintenance”, according to Elizabeth. “It will do well in a warm, bright spot with the occasional misting and feed,” she says.
- Pop instore to Ballyseedy Tralee, see ballyseedy.ie or visit@ballyseedyplants
This is where Frames of Ireland comes in. Founded by Galwegian Dylan Commons, the company creates personalised maps highlighting places that resonate with the recipient. “My passion is to connect people around the world to Ireland,” says Dylan.
Text explaining the location’s significance is added to the map or underneath as a banner.
- Website: framesofireland.com, Facebook: Frames of Ireland, Instagram: framesofireland