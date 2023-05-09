Save or Splurge? Park yourself on one of these two deckchairs 

Getting decked out for summer in the garden, on the patio, or catching rays from a sky-high balcony needs a spend on suitable furniture with seating being the priority.
For smaller spaces, fold-away deck chairs are the handy option.
Ikea’s tidy low-level Tumholmen outdoor rocking chair is finished in a contemporary striped canvas on a lightweight metal frame; €55.
The Decadent from www.joebrowns.co.uk takes a traditional deckchair design and gives it a tropical makeover with exotic blooms and birds; €120.