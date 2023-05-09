Save or Splurge? Park yourself on one of these two deckchairs 

Outdoor seating is a priority when you're bringing the indoors out and foldaway options are fit for many purposes
Save or Splurge? Park yourself on one of these two deckchairs 
Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 13:25
Carol O’Callaghan

Getting decked out for summer in the garden, on the patio, or catching rays from a sky-high balcony needs a spend on suitable furniture with seating being the priority. 

For smaller spaces, fold-away deck chairs are the handy option.

SAVE 

Ikea’s tidy low-level Tumholmen outdoor rocking chair is finished in a contemporary striped canvas on a lightweight metal frame; €55.

SPLURGE 

The Decadent from www.joebrowns.co.uk takes a traditional deckchair design and gives it a tropical makeover with exotic blooms and birds; €120.

Read More

Save or Splurge? We check out two star buys for outdoor living

More in this section

Woman sitting on a bench at Flatford Mill Suffolk UK How your garden could help you manage menopause
Jennifer Sheahan: How I turn my tiny-space bathroom into a spa  Jennifer Sheahan: How I turn my tiny-space bathroom into a spa 
Vogue Williams reveals garden makeover at her Howth home RTÉ’s Super Garden judges 'want to feel immersed in nature'
#Home - InteriorsOrganisation: IkeaOrganisation: Joe Brown's
Save or Splurge? Park yourself on one of these two deckchairs 

Dermot Bannon: 'You'd be a fool not to listen to what people think'

READ NOW
Property & Home
Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly update on residential property and planning news as well the latest trends in homes and gardens.

Sign up

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd