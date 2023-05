Who isn’t longing for al fresco weekends and evenings under a setting sun?

Hope springs with a rise in temperature prompting the annual sprucing up of outdoor-living zones.

SAVE

The compact Fasterholt love seat-style bench from Jysk is in natural grey with an integrated shared table; €249.

SPLURGE

For €399, EZ Living Interiors Cocoon set has a double seat, two singles and a pair of side tables.