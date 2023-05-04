Valuable Rory Gallagher archive at collector sale includes an unpublished recording

AN UNPUBLISHED recording is among a valuable Rory Gallagher archive at Whyte's timed online Eclectic Collector sale which runs until next Saturday (May 13).

Relating to his time with the Fontana Showband from Cork it includes a reel-to-reel tape by Kingsway Recording, London with tracks titled All the Time, I Want You to be Happy, Slow Down, My Bonnie Lies over the Ocean and Valley of Tears along with a CD copy.