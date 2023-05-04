Valuable Rory Gallagher archive at collector sale includes an unpublished recording

AN UNPUBLISHED recording is among a valuable Rory Gallagher archive at Whyte's timed online Eclectic Collector sale which runs until next Saturday (May 13).
Relating to his time with the Fontana Showband from Cork it includes a reel-to-reel tape by Kingsway Recording, London with tracks titled, , , and along with a CD copy.
There are original passport photos taken in a booth in the early 1960s, promotional cards,news cuttings, a New Spotlight magazine from June 1965, Rory's harmonica and his sunglasses. Lot 540 is estimated at €15,000-€20,000.
The sale offers historical artefacts, manuscripts, 1916 Rising medals, a bible which belonged to Michael Collins, sporting memorabilia, a 1916-1923 film archive, signed Beatles photographs and cinema posters.