Valuable Rory Gallagher archive at collector sale includes an unpublished recording

Relating to his time with the Fontana Showband from Cork
There are original passport photos taken in the early 1960s, promotional cards and an unpublished recording among a valuable Rory Gallagher archive at Whyte's timed sale May 13. 

Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 12:56
Des O’Sullivan

AN UNPUBLISHED recording is among a valuable Rory Gallagher archive at Whyte's timed online Eclectic Collector sale which runs until next Saturday (May 13). 

Relating to his time with the Fontana Showband from Cork it includes a reel-to-reel tape by Kingsway Recording, London with tracks titled All the Time, I Want You to be Happy, Slow Down, My Bonnie Lies over the Ocean and Valley of Tears along with a CD copy. 

There are original passport photos taken in a booth in the early 1960s, promotional cards, Evening Echo news cuttings, a New Spotlight magazine from June 1965, Rory's harmonica and his sunglasses. Lot 540 is estimated at €15,000-€20,000. 

The sale offers historical artefacts, manuscripts, 1916 Rising medals, a bible which belonged to Michael Collins, sporting memorabilia, a 1916-1923 film archive, signed Beatles photographs and cinema posters.

