Antiques: Letters from another King Charles among auction attractions 

A dining suite and a cabinet by Joseph Walsh will lead Sheppards' four-day sale live and online from Durrow, Co. Laois, from next Tuesday to Friday (May 9-12).

Walsh is celebrated globally and there will be international interest in lots 2039 and 2040, the last objects to be offered in this large sale of contents from Pouldrew House, located between Kilmeaden and Portlaw in Co. Waterford, as well as from other sources.

The suite — comprising a black walnut and silver dining table and 10 black walnut chairs with sycamore backs created at the Joseph Walsh Studio in Riverstock in 2001 — is estimated at €80,000-€120,000. Walsh's cabinet on stand dating from the 2001-2003 period, with a walnut case and sycamore interior, comes with an estimate of €35,000-€55,000.

Pouldrew House, home from 1992 to the late Dr Jan Mohamed who came from Singapore to work at Waterford Regional Hospital (now University Hospital, Waterford), was a magical setting for furniture, art and collectibles acquired over the years in Asia and at country house sales in Ireland.

A 17th-century Flemish tapestry at Sheppards.

Priscilla Presley and her daughter Lisa-Marie (who died in January) came here several times for acupuncture as a result of a recommendation from the artist Gottfried Helnwein, who lives and works in Ireland and Los Angeles.

Given that today is the coronation day of Charles III there might be some extra interest in decorative letters on vellum from Charles II (1630-1685) dated 1667 granting 2,400 acres in seven towns and villages in Waterford to Thomas Brightwell. The estimate is €8,000-€12,000.

A Chinese yellow glazed bowl at Sheppards.

The many oriental lots are headed by two Chinese Qing Dynasty hardwood palace cabinets, each estimated at €20,000-€30,000. A magnificent Zhengde yellow glazed bowl (€10,000-€15,000), a Qianlong celadon plate (€8,000-€10,000) and a decorated Chinese lacquered 12-panel palace folding screen (€3,000-€5,000) are feature pieces too.

Among many collectibles and conversation pieces is a 19th-century Venetian walnut throne chair (€4,000-€6,000), a late 17th-century Flemish tapestry (€5,000-€8,000), an 18th-century leather panelled sedan chair (€5,000-€8,000), a c1830 monumental American carved wood eagle (€3,000-€5,000) and a signed 1945 World War II war crimes investigation team pewter tankard from Singapore (€500-€800).

Leading jewellery lots include a 3.70 carat, three-stone diamond ring (€20,000-€30,000), a four-stone diamond ring (€12,000-€14,000), Colombian emerald and diamond earrings (€8,000-€12,000), a diamond cluster ring (€8,000-€12,000) and an emerald and diamond ring (€6,000-€9,000).

A mid-20th-century Donegal carpet at Sheppards.

The most expensively estimated painting is a Donegal watercolour landscape by Percy French (€5,000-€8,000). There are two mid-20th-century Donegal carpets and a good selection of Oriental rugs, runners and carpets in a sale with much interest for all sorts of collectors.

It is on view in Durrow today, tomorrow and Monday. The catalogue is online and around 500 lots will be sold each day.