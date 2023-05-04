Jennifer Sheahan: How I turn my tiny-space bathroom into a spa 

I ADORE going to a spa. All I really want in life is to be pampered and fed, drifting between jacuzzis and relaxation beds, having hot stones rubbed all over me, and sipping virtuous smoothies in between. It’s the ultimate luxury to me.

Unfortunately, it also leaves quite a dent in the wallet, so I’ve learned ways to recreate the experience at home as best I can in order to satisfy my spa cravings without bankrupting myself.

Taking time out for yourself is something that is recommended by everyone, and we all have different ways of doing it. Here are my tried-and-tested ways — and some wishlist items — to create that relaxing spa experience in your own home.

FIND THE SPACE

Decide where you’re going to spend your relaxation time. For me it’s the bath — I adore baths, it was the top non-negotiable item on my list when I was planning my renovation. It was a tight squeeze, and because I’m not tall I was able to fit in a shorter one (1700mm), and I’ve never regretted it since.

The bath was the top non-negotiable item on my list when I was planning my renovation. Picture: Moya Nolan

However, I am aware that not everyone likes to stew in their own juices as much as I do — for you perhaps it’s lying on your bed, or your couch, or simply finding a quiet space to sit in the corner of a room. The key is to block out distractions — this means curtains closed, lights off or lowered, electronics put away, and a stern warning to anyone nearby that you are not to be interrupted.

GET COMFORTABLE

Turning your chosen space into a zone of relaxation just requires a few key items. Foremost is comfort. If you, like me, love the bath then I recommend getting a bath pillow (or a rolled-up towel) for your head, and a bath tray to keep whatever you need in reach — I have a bamboo bath tray from The Organised Store which I love.

Jennifer's bamboo bath tray.

If you, like me, enjoy reading to relax then look for a tray that also has a book rest. I also require enough space on my tray for a glass of wine and some chocolate (or smoothies if I’m feeling rarely virtuous).

If the bath is not for you then spend some time making your space comfortable — if you’re on a bed or a couch, use pillows to lean on and add one under your knees for the perfect relaxation position.

LIGHTING

Candles are crucial to my relaxation experience. I like to switch all the lights off and light three or four candles around my bathroom (with one or two on my bath tray so I can read!). The low, flickering light of a candle lulls us into a calm state, and the scent of a candle can be even more effective in convincing our bodies to relax.

It’s worth experimenting with different scents to find out which ones induce blissful relaxation in you — lavender is popular, but I hate the smell of it, so I personally choose eucalyptus or bergamot for my relaxation scents.

Candles are key for ambience, says Jennifer.

My favourite candles are long-lasting and fragrant — we have some wonderful candle makers in Ireland and my personal favourites are La Bougie, Brooke & Shoals, Rathbornes, and The Burren Perfumery.

If blocking out light or lighting candles isn’t possible, you can also relax with an eye mask. I love those that have “cups” over the eyes so that your lids and lashes aren’t squashed. I’ve had mine for years — it’s the Alaska Bear Contoured Cups Sleep Mask.

SOUND

Music may or may not be your thing — if it is, instrumental music is the most relaxing as your brain doesn’t need to tune in to decipher words. Whatever your preference, the key is to find something with a slow tempo. I love classical music or soft jazz, or I often turn to Spotify for some spa-quality “plinky plonky” music — that slow, soft, lullaby music that fades into the background. Search for “relaxing spa music” and you’re bound to find something suitable.

If music is not your thing, consistent background noise can also have a very relaxing effect, partly because it blocks out other distracting noises such as doors slamming or dogs barking. Most of you will have heard of white noise, which contains all frequencies; there is also pink noise, which has higher frequencies, and brown noise, which has lower frequencies.

Consistent nature sounds such as raindrops or waves crashing are also very relaxing. You can search for these sounds on Spotify or YouTube, or wherever you get your music —or simply turn on a fan to generate white noise.

PRODUCTS

Key to my pampering experience is using treatments on my skin and hair. I have wavy, dry hair, and Olaplex No 3 is the only thing that works for me to get the frizz to manageable levels. I put it on and let it work its magic under a shower cap (nothing fancy here, just one I’ve pilfered from a hotel stay somewhere).

For my face, I adore the Image Vital C Hydrating Enzyme mask, a bottle of which lasts me months. For my body, I love putting the Moonlight Moments bath oil from Voya into my bath, and then finishing with the Sanctuary Spa Salt Scrub.

LUXURY

Had I the budget and the space, I would spend it all on a jacuzzi and an infrared sauna (and solar panels to power it all!). I could happily sit in a jacuzzi until pruned to a raisin. I have seriously considered squeezing an inflatable outdoor hot tub into my tiny back garden but I can’t quite justify the lengthy heat-up times.

I’ve learned ways to recreate the spa experience at home as best I can in order to satisfy my cravings without bankrupting myself. Picture: Moya Nolan

I wish daily that I had the space for an infrared sauna — they can simply be plugged in and use surprisingly little electricity. Infra-red saunas work by heating up the body directly, which I love as I don’t like breathing in the hot air of regular saunas.

I don’t personally like steam rooms, but if you do and you have a few grand to spare then know that you can replace your regular shower with a steam shower and baste away to your heart’s content.

Read More Jennifer Sheahan: How to design bathrooms for small spaces