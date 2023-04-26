Garden Q&A: Can I stop vine weevil from attacking heuchera?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Garden Q&A: Can I stop vine weevil from attacking heuchera?

The multiple colours of vibrant heuchera plant. Picture: iStock

Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 13:13
Peter Dowddall

My heuchera appears to have been attacked by a vine weevil so I intend to throw it away. I would like to plant another one in the same place. Is there any way of treating the soil to make sure the same thing doesn't happen again?

The heuchera plant attacked by vine weevil.
The heuchera plant attacked by vine weevil.

ANSWER

Heuchera, one of my favourite of all plants, brings great colour and texture to the garden but yes, it is prone to vine weevil attack. 

The grubs of the weevil feed on the roots of the plant during the autumn and winter months. 

As all the damage is being done below ground, it is often difficult to spot that they are there until the damage is done.

They will remain in the soil and so I would be slow to plant another one in the same spot until treating with a nematode which is a very effective biological control for vine weevil.

 There are several on the market and a quick online search will get you one.

Read More

Garden Q&A: When is the best time of year to prune forsythia?

More in this section

Woman At Home Starting Morning With Yoga Exercises In Bedroom Home gyms in small spaces: How to fit exercise equipment into the tiniest of homes 
Home Office Interior With Wooden Studying Desk, White Library And Potted Plant. How to make your home a happier, more functional space
Sarah Battle: 'Why I love making the beds in our home' Sarah Battle: 'Why I love making the beds in our home'
#Home - Gardening#UnwindPerson: Peter Dowdall
<p>Model Amber Jean Rowan in the shoot for Apparel by Audrey Hamilton at Erica Bracken's caravan-turned-tiny-house cabin.</p>

How a Cork caravan tiny house became a glamorous getaway 

READ NOW
Property & Home
Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly update on residential property and planning news as well the latest trends in homes and gardens.

Sign up

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd