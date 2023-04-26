Garden Q&A: Can I stop vine weevil from attacking heuchera?

My heuchera appears to have been attacked by a vine weevil so I intend to throw it away. I would like to plant another one in the same place. Is there any way of treating the soil to make sure the same thing doesn't happen again?

ANSWER

Heuchera, one of my favourite of all plants, brings great colour and texture to the garden but yes, it is prone to vine weevil attack.

The grubs of the weevil feed on the roots of the plant during the autumn and winter months.

As all the damage is being done below ground, it is often difficult to spot that they are there until the damage is done.

They will remain in the soil and so I would be slow to plant another one in the same spot until treating with a nematode which is a very effective biological control for vine weevil.

There are several on the market and a quick online search will get you one.