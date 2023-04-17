Garden Q&A: When is the best time of year to prune forsythia?

My yellow-flowering forsythia has just finished flowering and now it is full of leaves. When should I cut it back as it is getting too big for where it is planted?

ANSWER

I love it when I get a question at the right time for the answer.

What I mean by that is that now (in April) is the correct time to cut back your forsythia.

These relatively large-growing shrubs flower on growth produced the previous year, so new stems which will grow this year will develop the flower buds for opening next spring.

So to prune it too late means that you will be removing any flowers before they have a chance to open next spring.

Prune them now, as soon as they finish flowering and you will be assured a great display again next spring.