Back to the future at historic Fairmont Carton House

Featuring a bedroom, spacious private sitting room and bathroom, this wing of the manor has summer, autumn, and spring counterparts because the family who originally set up home here liked to follow the path of the sun as they roamed around their residence throughout the year.
I get an idea of the scale of the 1,100-acre walled estate while riding shotgun on a golf buggy. Triona Flood from the Carton House team is at the wheel. “It’s amazing how many business meetings I can have out here,” she tells me as we whizz along.
Under the creative guidance of McCauley Daye O’Connell Architects, the extensive multi-million-euro renovation of one of Ireland’s most historic country manors, Carton House, a Fairmont-managed hotel, was unveiled in June 2021.
The name “Carton” comes from the old Irish “Baile an Cairthe” or Land of the Pillar Stone, Triona Flood tells me, gesturing to the rolling parkland we hurtle past at 20km an hour. “The estate stretches over two counties, Kildare and Meath, and the lands at Carton belonged to the Maynooth estate of the FitzGerald family from 1176.”
While Maynooth was for a time regarded almost as a “capital” of Ireland, in more recent years, Fairmont Carton House has become a sporting hub — it’s where the Irish rugby team trains and facilities onsite include the two world-class 18-hole championship golf courses. These we pass en route to our destination, the shooting range, by the estate’s artificial lake.
Lady Emily was a fascinating chatelaine. She was known as “the queen of Ireland” because of her role as a political influencer, and her son Edward was a major figure in the United Irishmen.
The plasterwork, like the decoration on the walls, is picked out in gilt. At the east end of the room is an organ installed in 1857, its elaborate case designed by Lord Gerald FitzGerald, a son of the 3rd Duke.
The door at this end leads, by way of an anteroom, to a great dining room named The Morrison Room after the architect Richard Morrison. It has a screen of Corinthian columns at each end and a barrel-vaulted ceiling covered in interlocking circles of oak and vine leaves.
Carton remained unaltered until 1815, when the 3rd Duke decided to sell Leinster House to the Royal Dublin Society and make Carton his chief residence.
He employed Richard Morrison to enlarge and remodel the house. Morrison replaced the curved colonnades with straight connecting links to obtain additional rooms including the famous dining room. At this time, the entrance to the house was moved to the north side.
To this day, the boudoir at Carton House remains exactly as it was in 1759, decorated with Chinese paper and a Chinese Chippendale giltwood over-mantel.
Lord Brocket purchased the house in 1949. In 1977, his son David Nall-Cain sold the house to the Mallaghan family, who transformed Carton into a golf and leisure resort, which was purchased by John J Mullen in 2017 and underwent restoration in 2019 and 2020.
- See Cartonhouse