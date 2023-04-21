Home Q&A: How do I budget for landscaping my garden after a new build?

How do I budget for landscaping my garden after a new build?

ANSWER

Allow 5% to 10% of your total build budget for landscaping. Ensure the landscaper is working to your budget.

Remember this could be a four-month job in the case of an extensive garden.

Have a site map (try your solicitor, auctioneer, or the land registry) will save you the cost of the landscaper measuring the site.

Look up the gallery of your potential individual and then trawl images sites like Houzz.ie for more ideas that might land within your budget.

The price depends on the quality, expense and complexity of the site and inclusions, planting, hard landscaping and elements like water features. Landscape designer Dominick Cullinane suggests checking out the work at Bloom for an idea of the variety of potential finishes.

In terms of lead times crews including skilled trades and machines have to be coordinated. Be realistic.

Use CAD to visualise the established garden that will arise after about two years.

Incorporate less expensive materials — for instance, stone walling can be made up of blocks with real stone capstones. Take your landscaper’s seasoned advice.

Drawings vary from around € 2,500 to € 3,500 as they are labour-intensive and demand multiple meetings and alterations as the piece evolves.

The payment plan should be manageable and completely understood. This could be a substantial upfront payment for materials and a weekly payment for labour.

Changing your mind after work has started can be an expensive moment — have a sit-down to renegotiate the plans and payments.

Be a good client. Respect and communication can keep everything on time and within your agreed, contracted spend.