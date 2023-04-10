Garden Q&A: How can I prevent roses from getting black spot? 

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Mon, 10 Apr, 2023 - 14:35
Peter Dowdall

QUESTION

Last year my roses suffered from yellowing and black spots on the leaves. Is there anything that I can do to prevent this from happening this year?

ANSWER 

Rose black spot is a fungal infection and now is actually the right time to take action as with fungal infections, as prevention is easier than cure. 

Careful pruning to prevent crossing branches and congested plants is important as this will allow good air circulation through the rose bush.

 A drench with a solution of copper sulphate and water will also help as this can work as a broad-spectrum fungicide. 

This should only be used once per growing season though and now, as the leaves are bursting open from the dormant leaf buds, is the time to apply it.

 

Person: Peter Dowdall
