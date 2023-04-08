Changing tastes and eclectic collecting habits to view at Adams

An Irish blue limestone fireplace with a frieze pediment, carved shamrocks and a Sile na Gig will lead the James Adams Irish vernacular sale in Dublin next Wednesday, April 12.

This category is new to the Adams calendar and reflects the changing tastes and eclectic collecting habits of Irish auction-goers. This is an auction with something for collectors seeking treasures from a broad range of sources from film buffs to architectural historians to Irish country life enthusiasts.

An early 19th-century dresser from the set of The Banshees of Inisherin at Adams.

There is a focus on traditional country-made furniture, pottery, metalwork, treen and collectibles like an early 18th-century Irish Penal Cross carved from yew wood (€5,000-€7,000).

The sale will feature original furniture from the sets of the Oscar-nominated film The Banshees of Inisherin, as well as paintings by Irish artists which feature traditional interiors and objects. Wonderful Irish craftsmanship is demonstrated in both glassware and silverware.

An Irish Claddagh shawl at Adams.

An early 19th century painted pine dresser with a moulded cornice, three shelves and a fiddle front base is at €3,000-€4,000 the most expensively estimated piece from the film set.

Among other lots from the film are a 19th-century painted pine knife box, a wooden salt box, a settle bed and an early 19th-century settle press, a compact painted pine cupboard, a pine rack, a set of merchant/library steps, a dowry chest, a low stool, a pair of naive landscapes, a marriage dresser, spongeware potato bowls, a kitchen seat and a cupboard. Many are painted in strong tones of blue, brown, red and green.

An Irish blue limestone fire surround at Adams.

Craft design is showcased by textiles like woollen blankets and tweed. A magnificent Claddagh shawl is featured as lot 90. In Derek Hill’s Still Life Study with Artist’s Materials on a Chair, a painted pine Irish kitchen chair is depicted against a creamy background with the artist’s brushes and paraphernalia on the seat. Hill is most associated with the Tory Island group of painters.

Giant Muldoon at the West End Village, Tory Island by James Dixon is the catalogue cover lot for the auction. Other artists include Markey Robinson, Cecil Maguire, Maruice Wilks, Marjorie Henry and an evocative 1889 work by Tom Mitchell titled "The Eviction" in which a seated elderly man awaits the arrival of the bailiffs with a shotgun in his hand.

The Eviction by Tom Mitchell at Adams.

There is a Tara brooch, Irish dish rings, triple neck ring glass decanters from the 17th and 18th century, a c1785 Irish silver sugar bowl by John Warner of Cork, a spinning wheel, milk crocks, Carrigaline Pottery, a bog oak carved brooch of Blarney Castle and advertising material like old enamel signs.

The sale gets underway at 11am next Wednesday.