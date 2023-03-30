Peter Dowdall: Time your planting to save yourself 'a wheelbarrow of money'

If patience is the most important word for gardeners then surely the next most important term for us gardeners to remember is to plan ahead.

Because we work with nature in the garden, it’s important for us to understand her ways and just a small bit of knowledge can help us save a fortune.

Spring-flowering bulbs planted during the autumn and winter will cost you cents but if you go to purchase those same plants now, growing in a pot or a garden centre, expect to pay many multiples of those cents. I saw a pot full of daffodils available in a garden centre recently for €8.99 and the same few bulbs could have been purchased for a euro or less last autumn.

Peonies, such as the red blooms above, create a beautiful display every year and if planted as bare roots during April will establish in no time at all. Picture: iStock

Whilst the ship has sailed for spring-flowering bulbs this year we still have plenty of time to look to the summer and autumn months. Bare-root perennials and summer flowering bulbs can be planted now for oodles of colour in the second half of the year.

Peonies, begonias, gladiolus, dahlias, phlox and other perennials can all be planted during April as bare roots in pots of compost or even directly into the ground. They will spring into growth in no time at all and before you know it you will have good strong plants for the summer.

One of the great advantages of planting summer-flowering perennials is that they will come on year after year ensuring a colourful display each summer with little or no attention and maintenance. Just knowing that you can plant these as bare roots and bulbs will save you a wheelbarrow full of money. All you need to do is to plug them into the earth’s energy in the soil and let Mother Nature do the rest.

Begonia semperflorens.

I find it hard to pick my quintessential summer-flowering plant but I think if I had to decide I would pick the lilies. Lilium regale, more commonly referred to as the regal lily, is just summer in a flower for me. I adore the trumpet-shaped white blooms with yellow centres and the magnificent scent. I remember the first time I got a nose full as a small child and being amazed that something so sweet and beautiful could emerge so easily and naturally from the soil.

If you are planting summer-flowering lily bulbs then there are a few things to remember. They like a very free-draining soil and will always benefit from a handful of horticultural grit or even small gravel placed beneath the bulb. This will draw excess moisture away from the bulb and hopefully prevent it from rotting in times of excessive rainfall. For the same reason, it is also worth planting the bulb at a slight angle, not quite on its side but not perfectly vertical, as water can collect between the scales of the bulb and if it is planted at an angle the water is more likely to drain past the bulb and not collect within the scales.

It's hard not to love dahlias such as this 'Orange Garden'.

If you are gardening in a windy garden then these lilies may well need staking. Traditionally this would be done using bamboo canes and a garden twine or raffia, however, there is a huge range of stakes for perennial plants such as lilies, dahlias and peonies available now. Most of them are metal hoops or arcs which will support the plant far less conspicuously than a bamboo cane and believe me when I tell you it is a much easier job to fit several of these as opposed to many individual bamboo canes.

Nerines too can be planted as bulbs during April and even May and June. These will only begin to flower when the foliage dies back and most other perennials are beginning to fade, coming into their own from September and October onwards often providing colour right up to Christmas and beyond.

Dahlia 'Bishop of Llandaff'.

If you prefer to create your summer displays using bedding plants or perhaps, like most of us would be, a mixture of both bedding and perennials these annual performers can be sown as seed right now.

Lobelia, alyssum, sweet pea and all the other summer-flowering bedding plants could have been started as early as January indoors with some heat but as we enter April they won’t need the heat and many could be directly sown outdoors. You will find a much bigger selection available too if choosing from seed and bare-root selections as later in the year garden centres will only stock a fraction of what is available now as seeds.

What you won’t get if planting in this way is that instant display that you get using ready-grown plants, but what you will get is a huge sense of achievement and accomplishment for having done it yourself in tandem with Mother Nature. Again, as gardeners, we must embrace that word, patience.



