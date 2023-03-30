Peter Dowdall: Time your planting to save yourself 'a wheelbarrow of money'

If patience is the most important word for gardeners then surely the next most important term for us gardeners to remember is to plan ahead.
One of the great advantages of planting summer-flowering perennials is that they will come on year after year ensuring a colourful display each summer with little or no attention and maintenance. Just knowing that you can plant these as bare roots and bulbs will save you a wheelbarrow full of money. All you need to do is to plug them into the earth’s energy in the soil and let Mother Nature do the rest.
If you are planting summer-flowering lily bulbs then there are a few things to remember. They like a very free-draining soil and will always benefit from a handful of horticultural grit or even small gravel placed beneath the bulb. This will draw excess moisture away from the bulb and hopefully prevent it from rotting in times of excessive rainfall. For the same reason, it is also worth planting the bulb at a slight angle, not quite on its side but not perfectly vertical, as water can collect between the scales of the bulb and if it is planted at an angle the water is more likely to drain past the bulb and not collect within the scales.
Nerines too can be planted as bulbs during April and even May and June. These will only begin to flower when the foliage dies back and most other perennials are beginning to fade, coming into their own from September and October onwards often providing colour right up to Christmas and beyond.
- Got a gardening question for Peter Dowdall? Email gardenquestions@examiner.ie