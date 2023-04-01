Much to interest collectors in sales of contents from stylish hotels

From a 1920 Dodge tourer (€8,000-€12,000) to a selection of chandeliers at €100-€200 the separate auctions of contents from two hotels will provide much to interest bargain hunters next week. Victor Mee of Belturbet, Co. Cavan will offer more than 2,000 lots, online and in-house, from Finnstown Castle, Lucan next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (April 4, 5 and 6). Sean Eacrett of Ballybrittas, Co. Laois will hold a first-part sale of contents from the Lough Erne Resort, with 883 lots, next Tuesday.

Finnstown announced its closure last November, not long after undergoing a refurbishment. The popular Lough Erne Resort near Enniskillen is undergoing extensive refurbishment.