Much to interest collectors in sales of contents from stylish hotels

There are garden gazebos and urns, outdoor statues of the four seasons
Fully restored 1920 Dodge Bros Tourer car with leather seats and Tipperary registration at Victor Mee.

Sat, 01 Apr, 2023 - 01:50
Des O’Sullivan

From a 1920 Dodge tourer (€8,000-€12,000) to a selection of chandeliers at €100-€200 the separate auctions of contents from two hotels will provide much to interest bargain hunters next week. Victor Mee of Belturbet, Co. Cavan will offer more than 2,000 lots, online and in-house, from Finnstown Castle, Lucan next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (April 4, 5 and 6). Sean Eacrett of Ballybrittas, Co. Laois will hold a first-part sale of contents from the Lough Erne Resort, with 883 lots, next Tuesday.

Finnstown announced its closure last November, not long after undergoing a refurbishment. The popular Lough Erne Resort near Enniskillen is undergoing extensive refurbishment.

A 19th century boulle credenza at Victor Mee.
A 19th century boulle credenza at Victor Mee.

Top lots from Finnstown include the Dodge tourer and a red Singer 9 roadster made for the sewing machine company, fully restored in the 1980s (€5,000-€8,000), an Irish Victorian mirror bar back with antique glass (€4,000-€8,000), a 19th century ebonised inverted breakfront credenza (€8,000-€12,000), a pair of early 19th-century bronze coat and hat stands from a Dublin bank (€5,000-€10,000), a life-size bronze model of a stag (€3,000-€6,000), a pair of Irish brass bound peat buckets (€3,000-€5,000) and an Irish 19th century carved mahogany centre table (€4,000-€6,000).

There are garden gazebos and urns, outdoor statues of the four seasons, a moulded stone wellhead and arch, bronze and moulded stone animals, fountains, archways, a pair of early 19th-century spiral wrought iron gate pillars, a pair of arched wrought iron leaded glass windows, a good selection of garden benches and a small glasshouse.

The Lough Erne collection sale, the first of three, will include chandeliers, stylish chairs, mahogany veneer desk and cabinets, mirrors and pictures. All are in excellent condition. Wing-back floral fabric armchairs are estimated at €80-€120 and tub chairs at €60-€100. There are single and double headboards, luggage racks, glass door cabinets and one hundred ebonised and gilt table lamps with estimates of €30-€50 each.

