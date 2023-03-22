Wish List: Wallpaper fit for rock stars and other cool buys

Mid-century is back and House of Hackney is on it. The House is largely known for its richly detailed, nature-inspired motifs, but its new uncompromisingly bold Camelot Stripe collection changes all that.

Cloaked across this jacquard Bottoman, the playful stripe takes inspiration from the spectacular aesthetic of The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus concert of 1968. Finished with tactile, deep blue fringing, this handcrafted piece is a show-stopper. It’s €1,208.25 from House of Hackney.

Nature is everywhere these days. It’s in our minds and in our hearts. It’s also in our homes.

The Helmi, meaning "pearl" in the mother tongue of designer Ian Cameron, was conceived during a fishing trip near his Finnish hometown of Turku. A 24-carat gold-plated industrial net displays the exquisite "catch" of glass pearls. Each pearl is hand blown and available in a variety of colours, illuminated by a LED filament bulb.

Bespoke from £7,440 at Cameron Design House.

Studio 54 Wallpaper: Tecnografica’s mid-century wallpaper collection deliberately recalls the style patterns of the 50s, 60s and 70s, adding graphic details which at that time would not have been technologically achievable.

Digital printing allows colour shading, tearing and image overlapping in its classic floral and geometric patterns. The wallpapers are available in all types of finishes, from water-repellent to sound-absorbing and from ecological to structured vinyl.

The graphic size is also completely customisable. From €102 per sq m (excluding VAT) from Tecnografica Italian Wallcoverings.

There’s nothing as inviting as a comfy hammock to call you out of the house and into the garden, and now’s the time with our days lengthening and evenings brightening.

This hammock is made with 100% FSC®-certified birch wood, cotton, polyester and viscose and measures 100 x 200 cm. With its ropes extended, the length is 280cm.

All you need is the space to hang it and the will to tiptoe across the lawn and curl up on it. It’s €25.90 from Søstrene Grene, St Patrick’s Street, Cork.

Designed by Tricia Harris, the Little Lounger is a custom-made, hand-crafted piece for children.

Comfy, colourful and robust, it’s the kids’ version of the Lazy Lounger and is perfect for gaming, reading and resting. Although they say it in print that resting is not guaranteed. The solid oak frame comes in a range of brightly coloured leather and faux leather upholstery made from durable, phthalate-free PVC.

Where possible colours can be matched to a particular scheme. Made to order with a wait time of up to 16 weeks. It’s €1,300 from Origineire, Centre Park Road, Cork.

Hand-crafted by ceramic artist Julia Clarke in her workshop overlooking Ballinskelligs Bay, the Swimmin Wimmin platter is an inspiration to dive into the big blue.

It also serves tasty morsels. Julia’s designs are inspired by the palette of ocean colours outside her studio window and are handmade using recycled clay.

Kerry-based for 22 years, she expanded her business on St Patrick’s Day this year, so her pieces can now also be purchased at the Kenmare Courtyard Gallery, off Henry Street, Kenmare. It's €45 from Julia Clarke Pottery.

Celebrating the Japanese aesthetic or world view of wabi sabi, finding beauty in imperfection, impermanence or simplicity, this little concrete bowl was handmade in County Wicklow, with each one being slightly different from the rest.

Add to that, the possibility that its texture and colour will change over time and you have a little art piece that’s a truly unique creation. 8cm in diameter, it’s stunning when lit by tealight, or as an air-plant pot. It’s yours for €25 from Snout, Ballincollig, County Cork.

Ah spring. How we all just love it and how it inspired Alexander Pope to write

If Delia smile, the flow’rs begin to spring,

The skies to brighten, and the birds to sing…

All nature laughs, the groves are fresh and fair,

The Sun’s mild lustre warms the vital air...

What poets can say with words about spring, third-generation florist Kelly O’Sullivan can say with flowers.

And she does. Her glorious spring wreath that will adorn any door or wall with an abundance of seasonal colour and hand-crafted elegance.

It’s €130 from The Flowersmith Studio, Glanmire, Cork.