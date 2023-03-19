From Kazakhstan to Killeagh with 'Home of the Year' detour  

Deadlines and timetables. Love them or hate them they can focus the mind.
The couple came across their dream residence when house hunting online while living in Kazakhstan and went sale agreed without seeing it in person.
John jokes: “We essentially sleep and live in animals’ bedrooms.”
When the family moved to Bishopstown native Mags’s home county in 2015, they started the project. Last year, Mags took a year off work to focus on the house. “Being the type of person I am, I couldn’t sit around doing nothing,” she says.
“We’ve built the entire extension around the fact that we owned a baby grand piano so it dictated both the shape and size of the whole room,” says Mags.
It is another renovated property, coincidentally occupied by a family that returned from travels, that went through to the final in the same episode, as a period home in County Down is the fifth to go through to the final.
But back to Cork, and architect Amanda Bone feels “there is something magical about” the Killeagh kitchen. Architect Hugh Wallace’s eye is drawn to the dresser in the same room. “Granny Wallace had a dresser like this,” he says.
Sara is taken by the “warm and hearty environment” created by the woodburning stove.
As for John’s quip about the sleeping quarters where four-legged creatures dozed in years gone by? Hugh Wallace sums it up: “We’d all love a bedroom this size.”
The instrument’s owner is also a great man for a tune or ten. “As well as playing the piano, he sings and plays the guitar and has performed in various bands,” says Mags. “He was the frontman for a very successful band when we were in Kazakhstan!”
The deceptive façade of one part of the property beguiles the trio of judges. “Goodness, It looked like we were coming into a stone cottage but once we’re in here it’s a state-of the-art home cinema and gamer’s paradise,” says interior designer Sara Cosgrove.
“I was contacted via my account and asked whether I would be interested in applying for ‘Home of the Year’ — there were no promises, you just go through the application like everyone else,” she says.
But Mags had not yet moved back from Kazakhstan. “And I wasn’t ready with the house yet.”
Kazakhstan is where their journey to Killeagh in East Cork began — and what inspired the title of their Instagram account: https://www.instagram.com/kazakhstan_to_killeagh/ “We bought our home over the internet. Without seeing it,” says Mags.
- Home of the Year airs on RTÉ One on Tuesdays at 8.30pm and is on RTÉ Player