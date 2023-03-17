House move: The ultimate stress-free guide to packing up

The bottom line will depend on a range of factors. This is not simply about offering up sweat-equity or paying a pro; there are degrees of engagement.
We can shave something off that relocation figure by doing some of the work ourselves. The ultimate sacrificial act? Hiring a van for a few hundred euros, and rounding-up a group of eye-rolling, back-braced friends to help.
That said, you cannot expect the same level of indemnity insurance (loss or damage) to be offered when you are wrapping up and piling things into blind closed boxes as you would from a company team. Squint at that small print. Moving by yourself is a huge job. Does your employer offer relocation assistance?
You can find some, but not all firms, represented on comparison sites. This includes for example, getamover.ie, which allows you to compare quotes from six firms (from removal firms to man/woman-with-a-van) for an initial (off-site) estimate. If you are going off-grid and doing the move yourself, book the van at least three weeks ahead and ensure the cubic metres in cargo space is sufficient. Invest in any offered cancellation coverage.
The single biggest thing that will influence your bill for the removal will be the sheer volume of stuff you have to get packed, lifted, shifted and unpacked. Packing by the movers can be charged by the hour. If going DIY with a hired-in van and doing your own packing, or with an expensive white-glove service, cubic metres of truck space and multiple vehicles cost money divided out in time, strained muscle and fuel.
Ideally, you will have a couple of months to gather your reserves. Worldly goods aside, this may include taking time off work, finding a childminder, booking pets into kennels (cats can disappear simply on foot of the noise and invasion alone at the original home), checking for parking restrictions and then applying for temporary parking permits for vans and/or skips.
Where needed, inform your old and new neighbours of the disruption — they may save your life with tea and access to help.
Create a rough floor plan of your new home assigning names (Bedrooms 1-5, upstairs corridor) or use colours for each destination area. As you and your moving team progress, write the destination area on the side of each box (not the top where stacking will obscure it). Large coloured labels are easy to spot in a cliff-face of boxes.
Create a careful inventory of the contents of each box and assign the box a number. Write this number and a rough inventory and destination on the box (Box 6/Books/Gardening/Lounge). Put the detailed inventory inside the box before it’s sealed. Keep a list of the boxes by their numbers and rough inventory with your personal bags.
Put the boxes together in destination area groups so that they come off the van together and go to their area together. Before the movers arrive at your new home, you can post up a copy of the house plan in the entranceway for reference, with the names or a colour key for destination areas.
By the date of your move the process of leaving your home may be in the hands of the movers. The last three days is your last chance to assemble a survival kit for those chaotic 24 hours.