House move: The ultimate stress-free guide to packing up

According to a recent poll by UK insurance supplier Legal & General, moving home was selected by 57% of respondents as the most stressful thing to do, over having a child (32%) and getting divorced (30%).

It doesn’t have to be this way, and a house move has the potential to deliver on spine-tingling excitement and a positive whole-life reboot.

With steady forward-planning your belongings will wing their way to your new nest, no post-traumatic therapy required, but however you handle it, a new address inevitably entails considerable costs.

THE COSTS

The bottom line will depend on a range of factors. This is not simply about offering up sweat-equity or paying a pro; there are degrees of engagement.

Moving a typical three-bedroom household with the usual ballast for a moderate distance mid-week? €1,300-€1,800 would not be unusual to pack and move the household including some fragile, special items. There will be variables from firm to firm, and depending on the expertise and level of professionalism.

For this level of care, you would expect your packing materials to be provided (including linen cartons, blanket wraps and wardrobe boxes), larger furniture to be taken apart, soft furnishing to be plastic-wrapped against dust escape, and a full packing service and unpacking service in the new rooms.

Most moving companies offer a part-pack or simple un-pack service. You can elect to have heavier, awkward, or fragile items handled by the pros and have the family handle the rest.

Extras that will push up the bill include: Cleaning either house, off-site storage (obviously something you could sort independently), the distance between the firm’s base/your house/the new home, and speciality care — like swinging a grand piano out a fourth-storey window.

Shop around, and ensure you give each firm as much detail as possible before they come on a site visit. Don’t accept a vague estimate based on “it’ll be grand” over an email or phone. Then, with the beginnings of final figures in hand, compare only like-with-like (reputable firms laden with insurance cover and rave customer reviews, for example).

HOW TO SAVE MONEY

We can shave something off that relocation figure by doing some of the work ourselves. The ultimate sacrificial act? Hiring a van for a few hundred euros, and rounding-up a group of eye-rolling, back-braced friends to help.

That said, you cannot expect the same level of indemnity insurance (loss or damage) to be offered when you are wrapping up and piling things into blind closed boxes as you would from a company team. Squint at that small print. Moving by yourself is a huge job. Does your employer offer relocation assistance?

If packing/unpacking costs are attractive in your quote, consider how much you value your sanity. You can do a degree of packing yourself, leaving more complex areas to the movers. There are increments offered by better firms. There may be a Kitchen Packing Service. An area with the most bits ‘n’ bobs, loaded with breakables yet not too personal a space, it’s a great one to hand over to insured professionals.

Some firms demand more to move on weekends, while others will demand more for a sinuous driveway the van cannot penetrate, requiring more manual labour or smaller vans (termed ‘long-carry to access’). Drill down on the detail.

You can find some, but not all firms, represented on comparison sites. This includes for example, getamover.ie, which allows you to compare quotes from six firms (from removal firms to man/woman-with-a-van) for an initial (off-site) estimate. If you are going off-grid and doing the move yourself, book the van at least three weeks ahead and ensure the cubic metres in cargo space is sufficient. Invest in any offered cancellation coverage.

DECAMPING AND DEATH CLEANS

The single biggest thing that will influence your bill for the removal will be the sheer volume of stuff you have to get packed, lifted, shifted and unpacked. Packing by the movers can be charged by the hour. If going DIY with a hired-in van and doing your own packing, or with an expensive white-glove service, cubic metres of truck space and multiple vehicles cost money divided out in time, strained muscle and fuel.

You may have four to six weeks to play with, and this tranche of the operation should start from the moment the property contracts are signed (sooner if you can work around viewing to perform a meticulous Swedish-death-clean).

Get rid of the soul-stifling detritus, dumping, recycling or gifting it to charity donations or family. Ask your neighbours if they want some freebies. If you know where you are going already, be realistic about what will fit, suit or make sense in terms of the larger stuff — furniture, electronics, bed sets, and ride-on mowers.

TWO MONTHS OUT

Ideally, you will have a couple of months to gather your reserves. Worldly goods aside, this may include taking time off work, finding a childminder, booking pets into kennels (cats can disappear simply on foot of the noise and invasion alone at the original home), checking for parking restrictions and then applying for temporary parking permits for vans and/or skips.

Where needed, inform your old and new neighbours of the disruption — they may save your life with tea and access to help.

Pack smaller boxes at waist level to save your back.

Will the power/water/broadband/TV service be on at the new home? Do you have the code for any security devices? Will the house be deep-cleaned by you or the sellers? Does everyone at either end have their keys/codes/a home and local information pack (a sweet addition), ready to hand over?

Ensure you know all the working parts of your home — like the intricacies of say the ASHP or an electric gate. When is the last time you backed up your PC or laptop to an external device? Be neurotic — this is the moment for it.

The post? An Post offers an in-branch or online relocation service, with full details of the process involved available at anpost.com. As you leave the house, read your gas/electricity meter and log it with your providers.

FLIGHT PLAN

Create a rough floor plan of your new home assigning names (Bedrooms 1-5, upstairs corridor) or use colours for each destination area. As you and your moving team progress, write the destination area on the side of each box (not the top where stacking will obscure it). Large coloured labels are easy to spot in a cliff-face of boxes.

Create a careful inventory of the contents of each box and assign the box a number. Write this number and a rough inventory and destination on the box (Box 6/Books/Gardening/Lounge). Put the detailed inventory inside the box before it’s sealed. Keep a list of the boxes by their numbers and rough inventory with your personal bags.

Put the boxes together in destination area groups so that they come off the van together and go to their area together. Before the movers arrive at your new home, you can post up a copy of the house plan in the entranceway for reference, with the names or a colour key for destination areas.

During the period of packing and moving, have those dump/donation boxes on hand. Set aside a small amount of time every day, even if the move is weeks away, sorting unnecessary, occasional, and ornamental items from everyday vital stuff.

Photograph the visible condition of your finer pieces. This can head off discrepancies for a claim with a dastardly ding in the dining table. Insurance should be incorporated in your quote. Breaking furniture down, photograph the pieces and process, taping screws to the base of a drawer in a clear plastic bag. Loop up cables and stuff them in the centre of toilet rolls. Write the ID on each roll.

THREE, TWO, ONE

By the date of your move the process of leaving your home may be in the hands of the movers. The last three days is your last chance to assemble a survival kit for those chaotic 24 hours.

Include everything you might need for a house-bound camping site from a personal vanity case, to sheets and a first aid kit, space heaters, a change of clothes, device chargers, and a list of vital telephone numbers.

Your survival kit and all small valuables, such as jewellery, keys, passports, insurance documents and cash should stay with you, and come in the car, locked in the boot when you leave the house. Set up a tea/coffee station and a microwave, devoting one box to everything necessary for a sanity-saving brew and an instant snack.

The last three days will see the disconnection of your white goods. Slip in that last load of laundry. If you are moving the freezer, empty it of all food or set it to ‘fast freeze’. Most washing machines have a ‘transit bracket’ to secure the drum (does anyone keep that?).

Leave outside furnishings or toys in the garage (if you have one) as they will be far more of a nuisance to pack alongside your indoor goods if they get soaked the night before the move. If you have petrol-fuelled machinery and tools, drain them before the item is put in the van and stinks up everything.

Happy landings!