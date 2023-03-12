Garden Notes: Learn how to compost

Ballincollig Flower & Garden club will host a garden talk by Dave from Greenman Nurseries on Thursday, March 16, starting at 8pm at Gaelscoil Ui Riordain (P31 V242). Teaching demonstration at 7.40pm. Tea/Coffee, raffle and plant sales on the night. Visitors welcome €10.

Clonakilty Flower Club will hold its March night on Monday, March 13, at the GAA Complex, Ahamilla, Clonakilty, at 8pm. Margaret Mulchinock AOIFA will be the demonstrator. Usual competitions and raffle. All welcome.