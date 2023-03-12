Garden Notes: Learn how to compost

Learn about compost this Saturday in Ballinlough.

Sun, 12 Mar, 2023 - 11:45

Ballincollig Flower & Garden club will host a garden talk by Dave from Greenman Nurseries on Thursday, March 16, starting at 8pm at Gaelscoil Ui Riordain (P31 V242). Teaching demonstration at 7.40pm. Tea/Coffee, raffle and plant sales on the night. Visitors welcome €10.

Clonakilty Flower Club will hold its March night on Monday, March 13, at the GAA Complex, Ahamilla, Clonakilty, at 8pm. Margaret Mulchinock AOIFA will be the demonstrator. Usual competitions and raffle. All welcome.

Would you like to learn how to compost? Ballinlough Residents’ Association is having a composting workshop in the community garden in Ballinlough, Cork, on Saturday, March 11, at 3pm. It is being hosted by Donal from ‘Waste Down’ and supported by the Cork Urban Soil Project.

Carrigtwohill Flower & Garden Club will host Siobhan O’Mahony from O’Mahony Garden on Tuesday, March 14, at 8pm in Carrigtwohill Community Hall. The topic will be ‘30 years of gardening’. Refreshments served, and all welcome.

Early-bird tickets for Bord Bia Bloom, one of Ireland’s most loved outdoor festivals which takes place over the June Bank Holiday weekend, are available to purchase online now. This year's event takes place once again on a 70-acre site in the Phoenix Park Dublin from Thursday, June 1, to Monday, June 5. Early bird tickets are on sale via the BordBiaBloom.com website now priced at €25 per person and with every adult ticket purchased, two children under 16 go free.

Got an item you’d like to see in Garden Notes? Email gardening@examiner.ie

