Home interiors: Take a fresh look at brown to revamp your space

Coronavirus, which has influenced us in all sorts of curious ways, is credited with the return of the brown anchored room, fake distressing, and risible, impractical fashions including the tender touch of snagging boucle. Being gently hugged by brown feature furnishing, inclusions and accessorising is one thing. Being buried up to the neck in it, wall to wall, skirting to ceiling - is something else. So, guess what? Brown can do spring, not just a warm winter’s library.
Brown, sage green and aged-gold landscapes erupting with candlewick bedspreads, cheap “photo” laminate furnishings, tangled shag and mass-produced kitsch, propelled exhausted home decorators into the worst excesses of 1980s pastel for light relief. The Brady Bunch home had it all — in particular, the vertical, composite wood panelling that defined every brown retro’ room. I recently toured a period house where found a surviving dark brown bathroom suite. I had to be supported from the room.
Brown has an honesty to it, so think about layering on natural feel-good from linen to wool, wood and stone to play on that grounding character and to add texture. Wood panelling should be real where possible, in either a solid species or veneer. If all you can afford is marine-ply, there’s opportunities to show off fantastic timber figuring or fake up some fielded, big-house, painted wainscotting.