Wish List: Lamps like scooters, and peel-and-stick wallpaper

Using upcycled woollen offcuts from Foxford Woollen Mills, that might otherwise go to landfill, the Rainbow Shades piece is a kaleidoscopic explosion of hue and texture.
This year we’re more excited than ever by artists that work by hand with natural materials such as wood. With its bold exotic print and magnificent carving, this old teak chair is the epitome of traditional skills and original crafts being ethically celebrated.
When choosing a lamp, it’s refreshing to choose something extraordinary that’s eco-friendly as well. And if any home accessory epitomises the reduce, reuse, recycle movement that’s in full throttle right now, it’s this solid metal table lamp.
Made from original, used parts from old, no longer roadworthy Vespa scooters, each one has a colourful past. It’s visually striking as well, with its quirky design and distinctive shape bringing a little Italy into your home. It’s €341.25 from [url=
https://flanagans.ie/]Flanagans Furniture[/url].