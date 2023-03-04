Edwardian bureau among many functional antiques at Cork sale

There was a time when an Edwardian cylinder bureau like the one at Woodwards sale in Cork today (March 4) might have created something of a bidding war. That was then and this is now. With an estimate of just €400-€600, this fine statement piece should be a bargain for somebody. And it is useful too.

Other functional antique pieces include a d-end triple pillar dining table, a William IV tea table, an Edwardian walnut sewing table, a Georgian mahogany bureau and a bowfront chest of drawers all estimated at €400-€600.