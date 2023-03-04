Edwardian bureau among many functional antiques at Cork sale

There was a time when an Edwardian cylinder bureau like the one at Woodwards sale in Cork today (March 4) might have created something of a bidding war. That was then and this is now. With an estimate of just €400-€600, this fine statement piece should be a bargain for somebody. And it is useful too.
Other functional antique pieces include a d-end triple pillar dining table, a William IV tea table, an Edwardian walnut sewing table, a Georgian mahogany bureau and a bowfront chest of drawers all estimated at €400-€600.
There are dining chairs at varying estimates including a set of six Cork 11-bar chairs. The auction offers a fine woven Iranian carpet (€800-€1,200), an ornate five-piece cast-iron patio suite (€1,500-€2,500), a Louis XV style cabinet on stand (€400-€600), a walnut davenport (€300-€500) and a seven-piece drawing room suite (€300-€500). There is art and collectibles and the online auction gets underway at 11am.