Aine Browne has discovered the perfect recipe for la dolce vita.

The main ingredient?

A kitchen that makes her happy and keeps the family in sweet harmony.

And it is in the heart of her home, in the countryside outside the medieval Umbrian village of Montone, that Aine feels utterly content.

Aine with her children Elisabetta and Jack.

Aine and her husband, Fabio Urso, relocated to his native Italy 12 years ago, having lived in Dublin for almost a decade.

“We bought a villa with three guest cottages — we’re a five-minute walk to Montone,” she says.

“One of my favourite spots is at home in the kitchen with the family, or watching the sunset on our patio overlooking Montone. There is nowhere in the world like it!”

The couple and their three children, James, Elisabetta and Jack, now divide their time between Umbria and Aine’s hometown of Abbeyfeale in Co. Limerick — but they are rarely alone.

“We are a 25-minute drive from Perugia airport,” adds Aine. “Our property in Italy is stunning, in a beautiful setting with views of Montone and the valley, and we have visitors every summer from all over the world — and many Irish come back year after year.”

Aine developed her eye for design while growing up in Abbeyfeale, where her father ran John Browne Interiors.

One of Aine's favourite Cucine Lube kitchen designs.

This came in handy when she and Fabio created their forever home, by restoring their Umbrian farmhouse, and it is during her years living here that Aine sharpened her appreciation for exactly what makes a kitchen work perfectly.

It all started when she had to think about what she needed from her own. “I wanted something practical, fit for a busy, happy family life with lots of relatives visiting,” she says.

Aine Browne in the kitchen in Umbria in one of the cottages near her restored farmhouse.

In reality, is there a difference in how this essential space is used in Ireland and in Umbria? “We do tend to have more family gatherings in Italy, so kitchens have big tables and islands, especially in the countryside,” says Aine.

“For apartments and smaller areas, Italian design really comes to the fore with clever storage and Italians’ ability to make every inch of the kitchen work.”

Aine discovered leading Italian company Cucine Lube when she had its kitchens installed in her family home and in her three rental cottages.

“The kitchens in our cottages, though 12 years old, are still perfect — stylish and hardwearing. It got me thinking about bringing the best-selling kitchen brand to Ireland. I started off with Limerick, opening in July last year, but hope to expand throughout the country,” says Aine.

Creating a kitchen for one of her self-catering cottages in Umbria, she made sure “it works really well in the space, and has great storage”.

A kitchen from the Clover collection.

Kitchen storage is Aine’s passion. “Invest in proper storage. You can’t have enough,” she says. “I don’t have a Nook (a feature in the Cucine Lube collection) but I definitely will in my next kitchen,” she says.

“Many people build their entire kitchens around these incredible storage units where you can just hide everything away. For most of us, I think that would be utterly invaluable.”

A design from the Cucine Lube collection.

What are Aine’s kitchen-planning lodestars? “Think about how you will use the space. Are you a cook? Do you like to entertain? Make sure to take that into account,” she says.

“This is something that you will live with for many years — especially if choosing an Italian kitchen — go for quality and a style and colour you love.”

Cucine Lube is a leading Italian kitchen manufacturer.

As for anyone out there, like Aine, who dreams of starting her own business, she has this advice: “Surround yourself with good people. My dad [John Browne] who had years of working in the furniture business has been invaluable to me, as has my brother who runs our Limerick showroom.

“Be curious and ask questions. People are very helpful and supportive. Believe in yourself — there will be challenges, but try to stay positive. And never give up.”

The Oltre from Cucine Lube.

When drawing up her own professional wishlist, a family-run business with sustainable credentials appealed to the Limerick native, and Cucine Lube ticked every box.

“The company is interesting in that they combine beautiful Italian design, exceptional quality and competitive pricing with fantastic sustainable qualities. I really liked the sustainability record with the factory being run on solar power since 2010,” says Aine.

Aine would love a "Nook", such as this, in her next kitchen.

“Our showroom in Ballysimon, Limerick, has a designer in-house, but also has access to designers from head office in Italy so can cater for bigger projects as well.”