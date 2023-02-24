House hunt: The questions to ask when viewing a property

Many of us are positively frisky at the prospect of house viewing. What could be more delicious than the fully sanctioned invasion of someone else’s privacy on a sodden February afternoon? Other house hunters jaded by the search would rather have teeth pulled than deal with another queasy-carpeted “diamond in the rough”.

For most buyers finding a house or site in the current market is hard work, and it’s important to keep that energy and motivation intact to extract the best possible result. Don’t view more than two houses on any day, especially during a short February day when you may be arriving at the second viewing at dusk.

A merry-go-round of four or five viewings per day will dull your perception. The spec’ will carry most but not all the detail, and it’s up to you to dig just that bit deeper to get a holistic, full picture of the property.

One of the most revealing questions, and it’s one that some sellers forget to mask with some polite fantasy, is “Why are you selling?”. It’s reasonable to accept a home is too small for a growing family, or that they are simply relocating. Be on your toes all the same.

How long has the house been on the market? Take a close look at the brochure pictures. If the blossom trees are burgeoning in the exterior photos and you are viewing in February — what’s up? This could be purely a question of an excessive price or something more sinister such as a past deal collapsing at financing or survey: Both should prompt the question — why?

Energy efficiency is an area of viewing that has become more relevant than ever. It’s not enough to just accept an impressive BER as read. An architect-designed home with a pert B3 BER and a first-generation heat pump, can be cool and expensive to manage, and a D1 semi-D with an open fire and rattling windows can be described by its owners as “snug”.

Everyone boils up the central heating before viewing (if the seller has any sense) — keep an eye out for tell-tale signs of condensation tripping down the windows.

Personal habits and the vagaries of the BER assessment (it has to be no more than 10 years old on selling the property) can produce a very different experience from property to property. Ask the owners or agent if you could go over the utility bills. Find out what, if any, SEAI grant aid has been applied to the house, as it’s glued to the eircode, this could impact what you can apply for going forward.

If you are buying with a view to a deep or shallow energy renovation, there are a few things to note as you look around. First of all, outside. If you are considering photo-voltaic power, how much roof space is available on the south, west or east-facing sections of the roof that could carry solar panels while taking into account:

Anything that would throw a shadow during daylight hours

Bottom edge of the roof — 50cm clear space is required

Top of roof — a gap of 25cm space to ridge line required

Side edges of roof — 50cm space on a single roof not adjoining another person’s home

No planning permission is needed otherwise, so the array could be fairly extensive if the house is not a protected structure or planted beside an airport for instance

If you are taking the golden road to a heat pump, is there somewhere to stage a plant room, or at least a large area of floor for controls and a compact new sealed water store/buffer tank indoors?

Siting the collector outdoors is generally not a problem — but we don’t want a whirling 60dB two metres from your neighbour’s master bedroom window. Are the current radiators oversized and likely to suit a pump?

Is there UFH already in place? If not, you will be tearing back into the plumbing and fabric of the building and spending serious money (up to €35,000 of retrofit funding is available with One Stop Shop grant aid managed through the SEAI).

For serious improvements already undertaken — including new windows, external or internal insulation, floor insulation and airtight sealing — there should be full certification provided by the seller. The SEAI will certainly have asked for this paperwork on awarding a high BER. If it’s not forthcoming, you may be dealing with a self-install or Vat-free, cowboy adventure in retrofit.

Auctioneer and estate agent Johanna Murphy explains that most houses on any Irish agent’s books have a BER of C or D. Explore what it would take to bring the house up to a BER of B2 or better (heat pump ready).

Don’t accept airy declarations that walls can be simply taken down. Structural walls are holding the house up and they could demolish a moderate budget with current building costs. Get on-site advice from a chartered structural engineer.

If the house is lovely, but not quite big enough, assume nothing. Looking ahead, Johanna Murphy advises enquiring of the agent whether they think you could put on an extension.

“If the response is ‘yes’ and — other, similar, neighbouring houses have clearly been extended — I wouldn’t see a problem. Of course, you should always revert to your own engineer for a professional opinion.

“If you’re looking at a house with a potential site? If I was to take away some of the garden to build a house for myself, drill down with the agent on how it might devalue the main house and if so by how much.”

Keep in mind you are visiting at a particular time of the day. Does the garden get good sunlight? This is so important, Johanna adds. “Everyone wants a light-filled home and sunny garden,” she says.

It’s important to set this house in a wider environment, with your family at the centre. This of course starts with your immediate neighbours. It’s not rude to ask who is next door!

Johanna is realistic.

I would be asked this generally if the gardens next door are untidy or the house looks unkept. Everyone has a different way of living, so I can’t really tell the potential buyer a great deal.

The vendor (unlike in the UK with the TA6 form) has no obligation to inform you and your solicitor of ongoing disputes with neighbours unless they are litigious. Conveyancing will show up planning issues, rights of way, issues regarding mapping boundaries, building restrictions, environment threats and more — but that’s further down the line in the sales process.

Now, as a viewer, if the owner is present, you can venture asking very directly — what are the neighbours like? Tidy, quiet retired residents and childless couples are often the dream. If the nearest and not-dearest are problematic ghouls, you are very unlikely to get the truth from a vendor, but they might appear visibly cagey.

If you have any reservations — for example, there are 15 greyhounds housed over the garden wall, or a nursery school signage a few doors down — revisit the street and surrounding neighbourhood at what could be the flash-point for noise or vehicular short-cuts. Well worth the leg-work.

Some houses are built with better sound insulation than others. Triple glazing on a busy roadside can make a huge difference to both thermal savings and your sanity.

How close are the services that mean something to you? Would you welcome being able to walk to your church, for instance? Is there a doctor or health centre you are comfortable with close by? How far is the local shop? What community facilities, education and entertainment are there in the area?

If you are recently retired, and in the distant future you lost the use of your car, could you cope here? Does the house link to major arteries taking you into the city for nights out and socialising?

Obviously, the distance to your local school (primary and secondary), and the availability of a bus service you are likely to be able to access, could be a make-or-break for a family with children at the start of their education. The homeowner, especially someone who has been in the area for a while, is best placed to answer these questions.

Still, if you are seriously considering an offer, it’s time to break out Google Maps and get sleuthing. Any searches should include a trip to the website of the local authority to go over the latest Development Plans. These will reveal permission for wind farms, future planning for residential or commercial zones, changes to road networks, and much more.

Many formerly dreary streetscapes and towns are receiving a remarkable injection of life and services as the suburbs expand to meet our housing demands. The news could be good or concerning — but you will want to know. Views? Unless you are cresting a hill, trembling on a cliff overlooking the sea, or already surrounded by tasteful housing, no view is truly protected — be realistic.