I am a big fan of your Home Truths column and was very interested in a feature you wrote on rugs. You refer to getting a good moth repellent for wool rugs. My home, too, has been a victim of the dreaded moth. Can you recommend a good moth repellent?

ANSWER

I have tried a few solutions on a wool carpet at home that unfortunately has been targeted by moths a few times.

Here’s what I found worked best: Hoover regularly — at least weekly.

Rentokil’s Carpet Moth and Beetle Killer Powder: I got this in my local Co-op shop. Sprinkle on carpet/rugs, leave for as long as possible but at least 30 mins, then hoover.

This works for both killing moths and their eggs, and lasts as a repellent for a few weeks at least.

Mix one cup of vinegar with one cup of water in a spray bottle and spray the area you want to protect.

I have found this effective as a repellent, but less effective as a killer if the area is already infected.

Hope that’s helpful!