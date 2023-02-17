Wish List: Bernard O'Shea picks gadgets to make homes smarter

Galaxy Z Fold2

The hinge on the original Galaxy Fold was criticised for being fragile and prone to damage. The Galaxy Z Fold2 has been redesigned to be more robust and durable to incorporate the ‘Flex Mode’ feature that allows the device to be used in various positions, such as propping it up on a table to watch videos hands-free.

Or maybe you’re one of those parents like me who inevitably allow their four-year-old to watch paw patrol while you try to eat dinner in a restaurant. With an open screen at 6.2 inches, even diners at the next table will see the pups in action. It’s €1,899, check out Saumsung.

Apple AirPods Max

Noise cancelling has become the rage in my house due to hybrid work and the need to cut out the background screaming of three kids under eight. The pair I lust after is the Apple AirPods Max.

These wireless headphones feature active noise cancellation, spatial audio, and a transparency mode that allows you to hear your surroundings while listening to music.

But the most critical factor in choosing these headphones over their more lauded and less expensive competitors (I own a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4, which are excellent) is that you know they will instantly and seamlessly integrate with your iPhone and Apple products straight out of the box. But, at €629, they are most definitely on the Wish List. See Apple.

Montblanc Summit 3 Smartwatch

The Summit 3, says Montblanc, is a ‘piece of smart luxury for your wrist’. As an analogue wristwatch nerd, I can say Montblanc has nailed the luxury watch meets tech wearable device. Other brands like Tag Heuer have come close but have yet to reach the same level as Summit 3.

Its AMOLED display (a step up from OLED) makes it look like you’re wearing an analogue watch with all the heritage lines and faces Montblanc offers.

It boasts all the usual health monitoring and tech features expected from smartwatches, including a heart-rate monitor, activity tracker, blood-oxygen reader, and built-in GPS. Most importantly, it’s powered by Google’s Wear OS. However, this combination of Swiss luxury and Google tech doesn’t come cheap! On the plus side, Montblanc has opened a flagship store in Dublin, so trying out, delivery, and future servicing has become more manageable. It’s €1,290.

Sony Bravia Smart Google TV

With such a sleek, thin design, it’s staggering how much Sony has squeezed into this top-of-the-range smart TV. The Sony Bravia XR 65” OLED A90J 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart Google TV’s Dolby Vision compatibility has an HDR Tone Mapping Menu and HDR Brighter, which offers enhanced brightness and contrast for vivid, lifelike images. The new screen-based audio function has incredible audio quality.

Speakers are built into the panel, so when someone speaks, the sound will amplify from their part of the screen. The online reviews for this TV are gushing, especially regarding advancing picture quality, and it’s no surprise. I’ve always felt Sony makes extraordinary TVs. However, the only mark against it is its extraordinary price; this top-of-the-range luxury tech is costly. It’s €3,199; Finucaneselectrical.

Moleskine Smart Writing Set

The Moleskine Smart Writing Set is a revolutionary tool for writers. It combines the traditional feel of a notebook with the convenience and transferability of digital technology. The set includes a chargeable smart pen called the Pen+ and a notebook with special paper. The pen has a small sensor at the tip that records your writing and sends it to the Moleskine app on your tablet or smartphone in real time.

The app converts your handwriting into digital text, which can be edited, saved, and shared. Take note if anyone is looking to get me a birthday present. Priced at €249, it can be found at Moleskine.

Mamibot W120-T Window Cleaning Robot Vacuum

I hate cleaning windows. Everyone has their ingenious hack of getting streak-fee results. Whenever I clean the windows at home, my wife always tells me they look worse than they did before I set to work on them. So, The Mamibot W120-T Window Cleaning Robot Vacuum is definitely on my Wish List. This advanced vacuum is designed to clean your windows quickly, exterior and interior, leaving them spotless.

Its powerful suction motor effectively cleans even the most stubborn dirt and, hopefully, yoghurt handprints. It can be controlled via remote control, which allows you to direct the robot to specific areas of your windows, or you can set it to clean on a schedule. Handy if you want the robot to clean your windows while you’re away from home (or couldn’t be arsed to do it yourself). It’s €287.31 (import duty included via amazon.co.uk). See Amazon.

NordicTrack Vault

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the smartest of them all? The NordicTrack Vault is the smartest of them all. Imagine having a personal trainer in the comfort of your own home on demand whenever you want.

It combines a smart, interactive display unit equipped with an integrated exercise gear storage system and a vast library of workouts. If you prefer, you can follow coach-led workouts.

It’s also connected to iFit Home Gym and is ideal for anyone looking to do an all-out activity at home. Or for those who buy gym equipment and eventually use it as a clothes horse (I had a particularly bad Covid purchase). However, I might work out when someone stares back at me in the mirror. It’s €3,499, see Elverys.

Lynton Rectangular TV Mirror

One of my wife’s pet peeves is that we have the goggle box in the front room. Simply put, she hates how it looks. The Lynton TV mirror hides the television when it’s not in use so it doesn’t disrupt the look and feel of a space.

It’s designed to mount to your wall just like your conventional television. It uses straps to attach various screen sizes to the mirror itself. The mirror has a high-resolution screen, which provides clear, sharp images. Its frame is made from tulipwood, so you can paint it to blend in with any colour scheme. See Neptune.