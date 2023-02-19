Camellia shows spring has sprung for Peter Dowdall

Sound the trumpets, my camellia is in bloom. I don’t normally get so excited to see a camellia in flower but this year spotting Camellia ‘Brushfield Yellow’ open up has thrilled me.

You see, this is the first plant in my garden to bloom in 2023 and it is only when I saw it yesterday that I realised how much I have been longing for spring to start this year.

I think it must be the amount of rain and grey skies that we have experienced over the last four months or so. I don’t remember as long a period of wet and miserable weather in my lifetime.

Stop and think for a moment of the millions of people in the world who would give anything to be safe and secure in Ireland right now and it puts any issues I may have with the weather, firmly into perspective.

Now, regardless spring is officially here and it is this camellia which is announcing that for me. With springtime come longer periods of sunlight and increasing temperatures. We think of camellias as spring-flowering shrubs but in truth, this is a genus which can offer colour from October through to June depending on different species.

The camellia sasanqua types will bloom in the late autumn with some of the blooms being sweetly, if softly, scented and many of the Camellia japonica and williamsii varieties flowering from late spring into early summer.

Brushfield Yellow, which is cream, of course, and not yellow at all but yellow in camellia-speak, is one of the japonica cultivars and the creamy-coloured blooms contrast beautifully with the lush, shiny, dark green foliage on the plant.

The Camellia Japonica.

If you have never grown camellias in the past then don’t be put off by anyone telling you that they are difficult: I often hear people refer to them as being a lot of work. They’re neither difficult nor hard work and when you think of the display that they give, then no garden should be without one.

Like any plant, once you give them what they want and plant them in the right position then they are pretty much foolproof.

They like soil which is neutral to acidic with good humus content and decaying leaf matter. When the soil pH is wrong this will normally manifest itself in a yellowing of the leaves, which is caused by iron deficiency. It doesn’t mean that there is no iron in the soil, it is just unavailable to the plant at the wrong pH. Thus, we may need to provide iron in a form that is available and that is chelated or sequestered iron.

Iron deficiency and yellowing leaves aren’t something that you will see if the camellia is growing in a rich soil of the correct pH and once again, nature will provide a solution too meaning that you won’t have to go in search of iron products.

Pine needles and leaf mould are a great addition to the soil. They will improve the structure and humus content whilst also reducing the pH of the soil.

Camellias, like all spring-flowering shrubs, will flower on growth produced during the previous year. In fact, the flower buds on camellias formed late summer or early autumn of last year and so pruning them now will result in removing the spring flowers.

This too is where the aspect in which you plant them becomes relevant. They like to be in semi-shade and not in full sun. If they are facing east or south and are open to the full rays of the sun from early morning then this will scorch the plant and not just in the summertime.

The flowers open in early springtime, the harsh sun can burn the petals and turn the flowers brown. Better to plant them I some shade and facing west or north, so that they are shielded from the full sun.

During the winter and early spring the plant will be covered in frost and maybe even snow, cover the plant with horticultural fleece during particularly cold nights to protect the flower buds and prevent them from being burned before they even open.

The white-flowering varieties tend to flower earlier than the others and this makes them more prone to frost damage. It is not unusual to wake up one morning after a particularly cold night and see a shrub that yesterday was laden down with the purest of white flowers now looking like someone took a flamethrower to its blooms.