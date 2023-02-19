Camellia shows spring has sprung for Peter Dowdall

Sound the trumpets, my camellia is in bloom. I don’t normally get so excited to see a camellia in flower but this year spotting Camellia ‘Brushfield Yellow’ open up has thrilled me.
Brushfield Yellow, which is cream, of course, and not yellow at all but yellow in camellia-speak, is one of the japonica cultivars and the creamy-coloured blooms contrast beautifully with the lush, shiny, dark green foliage on the plant.
The white-flowering varieties tend to flower earlier than the others and this makes them more prone to frost damage. It is not unusual to wake up one morning after a particularly cold night and see a shrub that yesterday was laden down with the purest of white flowers now looking like someone took a flamethrower to its blooms.
