Garden Digest: Ideas to help you enjoy your outdoor space

- Clonakilty Flower Club will hold its club night on Monday, February 13, at the GAA Complex, Ahamilla, Clonakilty, at 8pm, with a beekeeping talk by Bridie and John Terry. Usual competitions and raffle will also take place. All are welcome.
- Youghal Flower & Garden Club holds its club night in Cumann na Daoine on Wednesday, February 8, at 7.30pm. There will be a talk on skin care by Kathleen Hurley of KCH Beauticians. Refreshments will be served. The club will be holding its annual Mass for deceased members on Wednesday, February 15, at 10am in the Holy Family Church followed by teas/coffees in Cumann na Daoine.
- Skibbereen Flower & Garden Club is holding a garden talk with Delish Garden Centre in Abbeystrewry Hall, on Wednesday, February 8, at 8.15pm. Please support.
- Macroom Flower & Garden Club AGM will take place on Thursday, February 9, at Coolcower House, Macroom, Cork, at 7pm. Demonstration at 8pm by club members. Details re membership, classes and workshops 087-9821708. Meetings on the second Thursday of the month at 8pm. February to November (closed July and August) at Coolcower House, Macroom P12E135. New members and visitors welcome.
- The Irish Garden Plant Society hosts a summer visit to the deserts of Ladakh on Saturday, February 18, at 2pm-4pm at the National Botanic Gardens in Glasnevin. Head gardener Seamus O’Brien recounts the adventures of a trip he led in July 2022 to the mountains of Ladakh, where he and his group studied a high altitude desert flora. Ladakh has some of the greatest glaciers in all Asia and these glaciers water the deserts on the mountain slopes and valleys below, giving rise to a rich flora. Hear how climate change is threatening this rare ecosystem. See irishgardenplantsociety.com.
- Spring gardening workshop series runs from February to April, a 13-week workshop block taking place every Sunday 2pm-3pm, offering seasonal tips and tricks to put a spring back into your growing spaces. Venue: Festina Lente Old Connaught Avenue A98 F702 Bray, Co Wicklow. The entire 13-week series costs €50. You can book and attend at any point over the 13-week timeline.
Got an item you’d like to see in Garden Digest? Email gardening@examiner.ie