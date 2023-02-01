Garden Q&A: When should I sow wildflower seed to attract bees?

Garden Q&A: When should I sow wildflower seed to attract bees?
Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 14:27
Peter Dowdall

 

Is it too early to sow wildflower seed yet? I want to create an area that will be beneficial to bees in my garden.

 

ANSWER

The best month to sow wildflower seeds is March. The soil temps are still too low right now. 

If you’re sowing in an area of your garden, it’s important to remember that wildflower seeds want nutrient-poor soil. So, if you have been feeding and fertilising an area over the years you may see more grass than wildflowers. 

You could remove much of the topsoil to another part of the garden leaving soil which is less nutrient rich for the wildflower seeds. 

Alternatively, if you have an area of poor soil already in the garden then this will be ideal.

