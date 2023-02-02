Jennifer Sheahan: How to do a DIY revamp of your kitchen without breaking the bank

JANUARY is finally over and spring has…well, it hasn’t quite sprung yet, but it’s certainly thinking about it. Daylight is giving a big yawn and a stretch, flowers are considering a quick peek above ground, and moods are generally starting to lift.

Around this time of year, with renewed energy and optimism, it’s natural to start thinking about change. I’m not one for New Year’s resolutions, so it’s only around now that I really feel ready to start thinking ahead and taking action.

One of the most impactful ways we can revitalise our homes is to upgrade our kitchens. I’m not suggesting everyone rip out their kitchen and lay out thousands for a new one after a long January (although go for it if that sounds good to you!), but if you have been thinking of a refresh then there are plenty of ways to achieve it without breaking the bank.

Contractors are still quite thin on the ground, but a lot of this can be done yourself if you are handy with a screwdriver and confident with a paintbrush.

PAINT YOUR CABINETS

Before: Saara McLoughlin’s kitchen (@saara_mcloughlin).

There is no need to throw out perfectly good kitchen cabinets just because you’re sick of them — a lick of paint is often all that’s needed to make you fall back in love with your kitchen. I won’t pretend it’s the easiest job in the world, but it is absolutely doable with the right preparation and some space (or a quick call to a kitchen respraying specialist!).

Check with your paint supplier that your chosen paint will stand up to the heat and humidity of a kitchen.

Once you’ve decided on your colour and finish, you will need to remove all cabinet doors and hardware. If it’s not possible to remove a piece of hardware, ensure it is carefully taped over with something like frog tape (tip: remove the tape before the paint has fully dried, otherwise it may crack).

Then, you’ll need to thoroughly clean the cabinets using a kitchen degreaser. Next up is sanding — this will create a surface that the paint will adhere too. As an optional step for the extra handy among us, you may consider adding or removing any panelling on your cabinets before painting.

Finally, prime and paint your cabinets after wiping away all dust from the sanding. Re-attach any hardware et voilà, your beautiful new cabinets are ready to be re-hung.

After: Saara McLoughlin's repainted kitchen cabinets and tiles, and upgraded cabinet handles (@saara_mcloughlin).

UPGRADE YOUR HARDWARE

Whether you repaint your kitchen cabinets or not, an additional or alternative way to provide an instant upgrade is to replace your hardware — by which I mean your handles, knobs, taps, shelf brackets, etc. Most hardware can be removed and replaced using a simple screwdriver.

In the unlikely event that they have been glued on, a good solvent such as acetone should do the job — but ensure anything you use won’t damage the material the cabinet is made from, and do this step before repainting.

Unless you’re very confident in your plumbing skills, I recommend calling in a professional if you plan to upgrade your taps. Ensure the upgraded items you choose go with the style of your kitchen — brass knobs with ornate details are beautiful with traditional kitchens; sleek brushed handles may suit modern-style kitchens.

Order one as a sample before committing.

CHANGE YOUR BACKSPLASH

Your backsplash can either fade into the background or make a statement, if you feel your kitchen needs one.

Stone backsplashes will need professional replacement, but if you have tiles there is no need to rip them out — tiles can be easily repainted. Clean them with your handy kitchen degreaser then sand lightly before painting.

Patterns can even be added using stencils, or creative taping with frog tape if you have the skills.

Gold backsplash tiles by JLA Designs (@jla_designs).

For the brave who love a dramatic flair, you can also cover existing tiles with gold- or silver-leaf (my favourite option!). This metallic addition will not suit every kitchen but if you feel it’s for you then it’s quite easy and surprisingly cheap to do.

You will need an adhesive resin (available in craft shops or online) and a pack or two of metallic leaf in the colour of your choice. Simply clean your existing tiles, give them a light sanding, and paint with the adhesive resin, before applying the leaf sheets with a brush. This will give you the added benefit of reflecting light and brightening your kitchen.

RE-COVER YOUR COUNTERTOPS

You will need a professional to replace your countertops, and I don’t recommend the following for stone, but if you have laminate or vinyl or even wooden countertops then you can achieve a low-cost refresh by re-covering them. If you’re not sick of painting yet then specialist countertop paint is an option for you.

Alternatively, peel-and-stick coverings — usually made of vinyl — are available in a range of quite realistic finishes such as marble or wood.

Jennifer Sheahan: Picture: Moya Nolan

This isn’t the most durable option, but it’s perfect as a temporary fix or if you are renting, and it will last a pretty long time if you are careful with it. Some skill is required to cut to the right size and to finesse corners and joinings.

Finally, a more involved — but still somewhat doable — option is to tile your countertop. Ceramic or porcelain tiles work best, and you should check whether your chosen tiles require any additional sealant.

Some tools will be required here, including a tile cutter, a trowel, brushes and sponges for mortar and grout. Consider using a darker grout if it suits the tile colour as countertop stains are inevitable and cleaning grout gives me a headache.

