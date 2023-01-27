How Irish people are getting creative with ideas for the home 

Are you hoping to buy or sell a home in 2023 — and wondering where to start?

Thirteen years ago, Jennifer Shaw and her colleague-turned-business-partner Claire Finnan spotted a gap in the market for a resource to help parents. They were partly inspired by their visits to wedding fairs and both were driven by a passion to set up their own business.

The duo went on to establish the highly successful Pregnancy and Baby Fair that runs at the RDS and have become something of an entrepreneurial powerhouse.

Now they have laid the foundations for another event, and are hosting The Property Show, also in the RDS, on February 25 and 26.

Picture: Maxwells

“When it comes to buying and selling property, there is no one-stop-shop for anyone to go to get all the information they need. That’s why we have created The Property Show in partnership with EBS,” says Jennifer.

Claire worked in nursing before moving to PR. She started a role in Vincent’s Hospital as communications manager for the healthcare group. That is where she met Jennifer, who was HR manager there, when they shared an office.

She and Claire came to national attention following their appearance on TV’s Dragons’ Den with their first idea, over a decade ago. “We set up the company and six weeks later we went on Dragons’ Den,” says Claire.

They went down in history as the first-ever candidates to secure backing from all five Dragons for their concept and after the phenomenal success of the inaugural event, Claire and Jennifer bought out all five Dragons.

Now they’re joining forces with estate agents, mortgage brokers, financial advisors, local housing authorities and property developers for next month’s show.

“We’re thrilled to feature Ireland’s leading property experts and advisors all under one roof so they can offer attendees the best and latest advice while also addressing any questions they might have,” adds Jennifer.

“We’re truly delighted to have so many of Ireland’s industry professionals speaking at the exhibition, giving attendees the highest standard of advice to take the next step in their property journey.”

An interactive main stage features industry leaders and professionals who will discuss trends and innovation in the Irish property market and a mortgage hub will provide advice, while a self-build domain will feature featuring designers, architects and self-build construction companies.

Tickets are available via thepropertyshow.ie

Gary and Ciara Malone, founders of Brushdoc.

BRUSH UP

HOW about this for a nifty idea: Created by make-up artist Ciara Malone and her husband Gary, Brushdoc is a revolutionary tool that cleans make-up brushes and sponges in seconds, thanks to its advanced rotating technology that allows the user to achieve a deep clean with minimal effort.

The product itself is compact, USB-powered and easily transportable, so make-up brushes can be washed in any location — there is no longer a need to spend hours at a sink.

Ciara spent years working with individual clients at make-up counters including Brown Thomas. She saw the need for a self-cleaning brush that is both efficient and thorough. Her husband Gary is an accountant and so they had the perfect blend of business and industry expertise.

They won the Pitch 22 competition, now in its second year, which calls on budding Irish start-ups and promising new brands to pitch for an opportunity to retail their products in Ireland’s iconic Arnotts department store and online, with the chance of winning a €10,000 business development fund.

Hundreds of applications were reviewed, and Brushdoc were chosen as one of five finalists shortlisted by an expert judging panel. The finalists have traded in-store and online throughout November and December, the busiest time of the year.

Brown Thomas Arnotts Head of Enterprise, Vena Doyle, said customers were swift to respond to the device which “bridges a gap in the booming beauty industry”.

You can buy Brushdoc instore at Planet Beauty in both Dundrum and BT Dublin (Clarendon Street), and at Arnotts. It is also available to shop online at Arnotts.ie and at Brownthomas.com.

STORAGE SAVVY

WE LOVE super storage here at Home and were interested to see that Ikea is hosting a series of its free instore events at its Ballymun branch until February 28. You’ll get organising advice while a series of interactive instore workshops will showcase storage ideas.

While shopping, customers can hunt down Ikea’s storage range across the store to win a prize. Find clues from around the showrooms from one storage item to the next to find all 10 products. Along the way, you’ll get the opportunity to pick up ideas on how best to utilise storage solutions.

There are also small-space living sessions with Ikea design experts who will discuss clever-space and multifunctional solutions.

Ikea's Kallax shelving unit, white, 147cm x 147cm, €150.

The expert hosting the session will share ideas on how to divide a tight space into different functions, with a focus on smart and affordable solutions.

Before heading home, customers can shop offers on the new storage range to simplify the task of organising and embracing a sense of order around the home.

There will also be a number of discounts, including 25% off all Kallax drawer inserts, 15% off Alex drawers, 20% off all Trofast boxes and 15% off all food containers and jars.

Martyn Allan, Ikea market manager, Ireland, says: “We know that in the new year, people often find themselves with lots of clutter and want to use the quieter months to re-organise their homes.

"We hope that our instore events help our customers to realise that re-organising doesn’t need to be a huge, daunting task and that there are a number of simple, affordable solutions that can help them to bring order to their homes.”