How Irish people are getting creative with ideas for the home 

Now they have laid the foundations for another event, and are hosting The Property Show, also in the RDS, on February 25 and 26.
Claire worked in nursing before moving to PR. She started a role in Vincent’s Hospital as communications manager for the healthcare group. That is where she met Jennifer, who was HR manager there, when they shared an office.
She and Claire came to national attention following their appearance on TV’s Dragons’ Den with their first idea, over a decade ago. “We set up the company and six weeks later we went on Dragons’ Den,” says Claire.
They went down in history as the first-ever candidates to secure backing from all five Dragons for their concept and after the phenomenal success of the inaugural event, Claire and Jennifer bought out all five Dragons.
- Tickets are available via thepropertyshow.ie
- Facebook: ThePropertyShow
- Instagram: @thepropertyshow.ie
- Twitter: @PropertyShowIre
The product itself is compact, USB-powered and easily transportable, so make-up brushes can be washed in any location — there is no longer a need to spend hours at a sink.
They won the Pitch 22 competition, now in its second year, which calls on budding Irish start-ups and promising new brands to pitch for an opportunity to retail their products in Ireland’s iconic Arnotts department store and online, with the chance of winning a €10,000 business development fund.
Hundreds of applications were reviewed, and Brushdoc were chosen as one of five finalists shortlisted by an expert judging panel. The finalists have traded in-store and online throughout November and December, the busiest time of the year.
Brown Thomas Arnotts Head of Enterprise, Vena Doyle, said customers were swift to respond to the device which “bridges a gap in the booming beauty industry”.
- Brushdoc MakeupBrush Cleaner, €65 and Brushdoc Cleansing Oil, €20