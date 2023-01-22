Room To Improve review: Dream downsize in Wicklow with woodland and lake views

Dropping off to the land of nod in Carmel and Hugh O’Neill’s new bedroom would, according to architect Dermot Bannon, be “a bit like sleeping in a woodland”.

But their brand-new dream A-rated bungalow has it all — trees, woodlands and, of course, lakes.

As newlyweds, couple moved to the heart of west Wicklow in 1982, to a residence that Carmel says they believed would be their “forever home” — overlooking Blessington Lakes.

And so it was — for almost four decades.

In 2020, they invited their daughter Hilary and son-in-law Paul Fairbrother and their children to come and live with them in Blessington, Co Wicklow, three generations living together in one location.

That refurbishment featured in RTÉ One’s Room To Improve series last year, while Carmel and Hugh planned to move to new home, built from scratch, just down the garden.

“We’re getting older and this place requires an awful lot of maintenance,” says Hugh in episode three of the 2023 series of Room To Improve.

Carmel and Hugh want a home which was going to be manageable for them both going into their later years in life and Dermot’s brief is to deliver this.

Their previous house had been cold, hard to manage and just too large.

Dermot designs an A3-rated bungalow that is “functional and future-proof with arguably even better views.

The biggest design element is the roof, notes the architect.

Carmel and Hugh O'Neill with Claire Irwin and Dermot Bannon. Pictures: RTE

“Because we were on this very tight site and because it was a prominent site, the roof almost acts as a cloth,” he says. “It’s like you’ve thrown it over this collection of buildings and then it starts to connect back as a tablecloth that’s slightly oversized would connect with the floor.

"The roof almost connects with the ground.” Carmel and Hugh are impressed with the entire transformation.

“I didn’t think it was going to be as big as it is,” says Carmel.

The project has been a long and difficult one, agree the couple and architect.

“It has been a long journey, I suppose like all journeys, with peaks and troughs along the way, we’re here now at least and here ready to begin the next chapter of our lives,” says Carmel.

BUDGET

Quantity surveyor Claire Irwin noted that the total came to €230,000.

“It ran over by €20k,” she says. “The €20k was on things that were introduced in the project, an amalgamation of a lot of things: a few extra shelves, fitted wardrobes in the bedroom.

"“We reintroduced Aluclad windows instead of PVC, I know €20k sounds like a lot but for what they got for the €20k is very competitive in this market, they were extremely wise shopping around and there was an awful lot of legwork done.”