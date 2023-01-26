How to pick low-maintenance plants, flowers and greenery

I love plants in the home. I love flowers, and greenery, and the respective colour and serenity they imbue. I especially love them around this time of year when getting outside during daylight hours can be a challenge — they bring the outside in, they are demonstrably beneficial for our mental health, and they (often) improve our home's air quality.

The problem, unfortunately, is that I kill almost every botanical being that has the misfortune of entering my home.

This is a source of some shame as my grandmother had the most beautiful garden I’ve ever seen, and I feel I should nurture the green fingers I potentially inherited. Perhaps I will in the future but right now I’m busy, and so alternatives have been found and are successfully fulfilling my floral needs.

If you’re anything like me then read on for other ways to get the benefits without the upkeep.

Dried flowers

Dried flowers are my favourite alternative to living ones. They have the benefit of being real without the drawback of watching them slowly wither and die. I often give them as gifts in place of fresh flowers for this reason.

It’s not too difficult to dry your own flowers. I’ve read methods involving microwaving and ovens but I haven’t tried them and don’t trust them — instead the easiest (but longest) method is to simply tie them in a small bunch, hang them upside down, and wait for a few weeks. Somewhere dry, such as a hot press, is ideal for this.

Dried flowers.

The flowers that dry best are those with tight, sturdy petals, such as hydrangeas, lavender, and baby’s breath. Greenery such as ferns and eucalyptus can be a lovely addition to the bunch.

For beautifully assembled bunches, check out the dried flowers section at The Crate (thecrate.ie).

Preserved plants

Dried flowers look different to fresh ones and if you don’t like that look — but still want real ones — preserved flowers are the answer. Preserving flowers is a little more involved than drying, but the results are incredible.

They really look just like fresh flowers and last for months — up to a year even. This method also works for plants with more delicate petals, such as roses, and for a wide range of greenery.

The method is to cover the flowers with silica sand (available in some hardware shops or online), and leave them for about a week in an airtight container. The limitation is space — if you want to preserve a whole bunch of flowers you’ll need a lot of sand and a large container.

For colourful bunches of preserved flowers check out A Room In Bloom’s “always in bloom” range (aroominbloom.ie).

Artificial art

Artificial flowers are a great option for those who are allergic to real flowers. The downside of course is that they are not in fact real flowers. They can also fray, fade, and some of the materials they’re made from can be harmful to the environment.

That aside, many can look deceivingly realistic, plus, the right ones will last for a very long time. Quality is key here, because poorly made ones can look cheap and plasticky, which neither you nor the planet really wants.

Artificial plants in Jennifer's home office/bedroom. Picture: Moya Nolan

Artificial plants come in a huge range of materials - silk is usually highly desirable, although many other fabrics are used to great effect. Latex flowers can be very realistic because latex starts out as a liquid, and flowers with thick petals such as lilies can look great when recreated in latex.

If you’re putting your artificial plants outside, check whether they are UV treated, and if they are in direct sunlight it’s a good idea to rotate them every now and then so they don’t fade.

When buying, don’t forget to check the stems - often at first glance the leaves can look great but on closer inspection cheap-looking stems can be an annoying giveaway. Artificial flowers can gather dust - remember to give them a wipe every now and then.

Lego flowers

Another variety of artificial flowers — these will definitely not be for everyone but I adore Lego and it brings me great joy that they have a range of flower bouquets to build.

Jennifer's favourite, Lego flowers.

I’m being a bit facetious but these are arguably my favourite flowers, and they make a great gift for Lego lovers. Available in toy stores or online.

Succulents

I’m veering slightly off course here, but if you're looking for a low-maintenance real plant option, succulents and cacti are a great choice. Thus far the only plants to survive my care are one small Fairy Castle cactus, some Prickly Pear cacti, two Echeveria succulents, and — miraculously and incongruously — one large Kentia Palm which has thrived on nothing more than me throwing a glass of water into it every now and then.

Cacti and succulents are built for drought tolerance and thrive in a variety of conditions — even my guardianship.

The soil is meant to go dry. Of course, you are then meant to water it, but mine have all survived even though I often forget to do this. In our damp climate, they really seem to need little more than a few drops every few weeks (or months in my experience).

Those with the skills can nurture some cacti to flower, although if you’ve read this far it’s unlikely that you possess such skills and so just be happy that a cactus will likely do just fine on your neglect.

