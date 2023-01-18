Garden Q&A: My hydrangea has shrivelled. Should I prune it?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions 
Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 18:33
Peter Dowdall

I got a present of a lovely hydrangea last autumn. Its flowers are dead now and the leaves have shrivelled and fallen off. It looks very healthy with lovely new shoots forming. Should I prune it?

Answer:

Yes, but not yet. The spent flower heads from last year are acting like something of a duvet right now, protecting the healthy new shoots below which are itching to get going, from frost or snow. 

We’re certainly not out of the woods yet in terms of low temperatures. I’m not sure if the statistics back me up but I feel that February is nearly always our coldest month and so leave pruning the hydrangea to the end of February or early March.  

Obviously, we can still get frosts after that but we're heading into higher temperatures and longer days at that time of the year.

