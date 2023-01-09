Garden Q&A: What should we add to improve our garden soil?

QUESTION

We have a small back garden with all-new topsoil, following a building extension last year.

It is clean and weed-free and features heavy clay that we notice is grey in colour, sticky and slow to drain.

We put on a good layer of organic horse manure, together with a small amount of homemade compost.

We don't use any pesticides or chemicals.

We would like to gradually improve the soil structure, and are wondering if we should continue adding the manure, along with our own compost, or should we go for a different organic material?

ANSWER

It is possible to change a soil's structure and make clay soils more porous.

The good news is that what you are doing is the optimum approach as the best thing that you can add to clay soil to improve the structure is organic matter — and lots of it.

So, I would advise you to keep going with what you have been doing.

Horse manure, homemade compost, wood chippings, bark mulch, and mushroom compost are all great additions to any soil.

By adding these you are improving the porosity of the soil and increasing the humus content which for me, is the magical layer, as the more soil microbes and earthworms you can introduce the better.