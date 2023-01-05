How to save money on your TV, broadband or energy contract 

I FOUND out to my cost that allowing Sky TV service to run stealthily out of contract is an expensive mistake that can run on for months with the shy arrival of online statements.

Typically, you get the best deals by switching when your contract is up, according to Eoin Clarke, who is commercial director of Switcher.ie, and a leading expert in the energy and broadband market.

What’s his advice to get the very best TV content at the best price?

"When choosing a new TV package only pay for channels that you’ll actually watch," says Eoin, pointing out that many providers air the same channels but offer premium add-ons like streaming services.

"Don’t overspend when you don’t need to."

Eoin Clarke, Switcher.ie.

So, are broadband/home phone/TV packages always cheaper than opting for separate services: Dhould we snag that bundle? “Make sure to compare prices, you could save big by bundling with the same provider," says Eoin. "It means just one monthly bill, too. Many providers offer combined broadband and TV bundles, with addons like sport packages, Sky Cinema and Netflix.”

Many of us are confused about the terminology around broadband speeds, with some services relying on a baseline download and upload figure. “Download speeds are how quickly you can stream video and music online, while upload speeds are how fast you can upload data — for example, sending emails.

"The speed you need can depend on things like how many people live in your home, and how you use the internet. Usually, 50Mbps will suffice for a typical household, but extreme gamers and movie streamers will need slightly more. There’s nothing more frustrating than sluggish internet," says Eoin.

"A broadband speed checker like Switcher.ie, Broadband Speed Test, is a fast, easy way to test it out.”

Can I and should I try to haggle by telephone with my TV/broadband/phone provider? Are suppliers able to give better deals that are not advertised to existing customers? “If you’re happy with your current provider and their service, and you’re coming to the end of your contract, reach out to them and try to negotiate," says Eoin. "Although there’s no guarantee they’ll offer you a discount, there's no harm in asking, especially if you enjoy certain features on your plan.”

What about other enticements when joining a provider such as welcome gifts and discounts? Can these distract us from the actual cost of monthly service? “We break down all prices on Switcher.ie, so consumers can easily understand the overall cost,” Eoin says. “Customers can clearly see lead-in prices, discounts, and set-up costs (if included) and should focus on those when comparing. After that, they might look at extras like credit off their bill or a free smart device. Still, never ignore that lead in price.”

Top tips

These are Eoin's key pieces of advice:

Full fibre broadband plans can mean a reliable, super-fast connection, but before you pay, consider cheaper deals that could still provide sufficient, reliable speeds.

Before splurging on a TV bundle, check free alternatives like RTÉ, All 4 and Virgin media players to see if they’re up to scratch.

The trend is plans with unlimited data, but if yours has a data limit, always check your allowance - if you exceed it, the charges can be hefty.

Sometimes providers offer extras like credit off your bill, which can give you an even bigger saving. Although check the terms and conditions with any offer.

Typically, most plans are 12 months long. Right now, Switcher.ie has one 24-month plan, which offers a lower discount for longer. But always shop around and see what suits your needs; there are great savings to be had across the board.

Are energy switches always the best option?

Having explored the electricity market and eyeing a switch for this spring, I was either likely to pay more from my current supplier at the end of my contract or could win back as little as €40 a year with a new supplier. Except for the EV charging hours on the feted Energia EV Day/Night package, fixed tariffs per kWh simply do not exist, and discounts and bonuses are declining or completely disappearing for new and returning customers.

Many householders discover that at the end of their contract: That lead-in discounted deal they enjoyed for 12 months has evaporated, and they have slipped onto a higher standard tariff. WeSwitchU.ie, a Cork-based start-up offers a one-time sign-on, independent, impartial, and free service to get the best price for customers. With the price of domestic electricity and gas continuing to spiral out of control and suppliers not delivering on a fall in wholesale market prices, we asked Brendan Halpin founder and CEO, how to negotiate during the cost-of-living crisis and beyond. He reveals that switching suppliers is not always the answer.

Brendan Halpin of Cork-based WeSwitchU.ie.

“With the volatility of gas prices influencing gas and electricity prices, this is continuing to be a very ropy winter,” Brendan says. “Added to this, just getting a supplier on the phone can be a frustrating experience for customers, never mind wading through deals to try to fasten on a product suited to their situation. That’s what we do. We take on that role to save people time, money and the stress of working through that impenetrable detail. 50% of people have never switched, perceiving it as hassle — and honestly, it can be a hassle.

“First of all, up until recently new-customer deals generally offered the best tariffs, but this is not always true today. For instance, if you have been on Electric Ireland’s 26% discount for kWh units, you might find if you switch suppliers, that you will be paying more — a lot more. This is horrible during a cost-of-living crisis. Instead, we can deal with the supplier for a retention tariff — a sweetener for an existing customer to stay with them for another year. With Electric Ireland this could be as much as 18% off each unit, as opposed to the advertised 10% discount.”

Note: If you prefer to handle this yourself, ask your current supplier for a retention tariff. Brendan reminds us that two-year products now offer fewer advantages than previously, as there are no fixed-tariff deals for gas and electricity.

What about smart meters? Despite the roll-out and glossy advertising campaign, there are rumbles from customers and industry professionals, that the time-of-use tariffs offered for smart meters are often more expensive than unit prices for 24-hour and day/night meters (jealously guarded by many households).

“The roll out has been a shambles in my opinion,” Brendan says. “There should be an explainer book with every smart meter as most householders don’t understand their features and advantages, and I don’t blame them. "For example, there is a green or blue button on the meter which delivers information including usage for day/peak/night hours; few users have any clue that this is even present. There’s another code that can be taken from the meter to show the feed-back to the Grid for PV users.”

If you take on a smart plan (with the exception of heat pump owners they are not generally the best deals for electricity units for most people) "you cannot ever go back to a standard tariff", adds Brendan. "The code on the meter is changed irrevocably. Just because you have a smart meter does not mean you have to use a smart meter tariff. Don’t sign up to one without exploring the finer detail. Additionally, if you use the Electric Ireland Energy-Insights feature, that also changes the codes on your smart meter to a 12 or 16, tying it to smart meter plans in the future.”

“Energy-switching platforms must feature one smart plan per supplier, and that’s the one that pops up. Householders are then forced to the supplier’s website to switch.”

Like Eoin, Brendan points his clients towards bundled gas/energy deals as they simply make more sense with one supplier and one account to deal with. “We’re excited at WeSwitchU, as this year we are increasing the functionality of our platform to become the go-to site for untangling the potential of a standard or smart tariff. Closely analysing the customer's energy usage data is something that will appeal particularly to PV, EV and heat-pump users looking for the best package for their technologies.”