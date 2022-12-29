Five fast and fun ideas to add zing to your life and living space

PLANT POWER

New year, new energy, so why not welcome an air-purifying plant as a roommate?

Three good options are the Dracaena marginata, sansevieria, and Boston fern, says Elizabeth Fearns of Ballyseedy Home & Garden in Tralee.

Indoor plants and the Elho pink and white pots and Kokodama brown eco pot.

The Boston fern, in particular, is "a gorgeous addition to any small or large space", adds Elizabeth.

Jazz your plants up with an eco-friendly pot, such as one from the ‘Elho’ or ‘Kokodama’ ranges.

Elho pots are made with renewable energy, from recycled materials and Kokodama pots are made from a coconut fibre that is 99% natural and 100% biodegradable, adds Elizabeth; www.ballyseedy.ie.

COLOUR CODE

Looking to redecorate this year and keen to incorporate the Pantone Colour of the Year into your living zone?

Check out the way Angel Strawbridge of Escape to the Chateau fame uses designs pairing Viva Magenta with creams and creams, adding cool pops of colour to create a fun and lively living space, left.

Loving the Wildflower Garden cushion in her range for Terry’s Fabrics. See terrysfabrics.co.uk.

FEED YOUR FACE

Yes, you read it right. We’re not talking about stuffing ourselves silly but stowing a pot of goodness on the bedside table rather than the kitchen table is a good start to 2023.

Mind you, Trilogy’s Vitamin C Ceramide Night Cream, €35.95, smells so fruity it’s hard to resist dipping a spoon in. (Don’t, though!)

Trilogy tell us they created this brightening night cream to prep skin for what the morning brings.

Trilogy Vitamin C Ceramide Night Cream.

It’s advisable to apply Vitamin C at night, add the cream’s makers, and the ceramides used in this formula are plant-based skin-identical lipids designed to boost skin hydration. Hyaluronic acid is also on the ingredient list, as is Kakadu plum. It’s available nationwide and at trilogy.com.

COOLE RUNNINGS

County Cavan-hatched Coole Swan’s creators tell us the versatile tipple took 231 attempts to perfect. It was worth it — the award-winning craft blend of whiskey, chocolate and cream has become a staple in drinks cabinets across the globe and is enjoyed chilled, over ice or in cocktails.

It’s available in Tesco, SuperValu, Dunnes, O’Brien’s and independent retailers; €26 for 700ml.

Belgian designer Bert DuFour, pictured at Ballycotton Lighthouse, Co Cork.

GUIDING LIGHT

Inspired by his boyhood hero Tintin, a Cork-based graphic designer is on course to complete a mission this year to capture all 80 operational lighthouses around Ireland’s coastline.

Bert DuFour travelled 2,000km around Ireland creating colour prints of the buildings over the last three years. "I am gobsmacked by how these structures were created 150 to 200 years ago," says Belgian native Bert, who moved to Clonakilty, Co Cork, in 2011.

He says choosing a favourite lighthouse is like choosing a favourite child. ‘But I have a soft spot for Fastnet Lighthouse in Cork. I am drawn to any of the lighthouses that were built on rocky islands in these crazily remote locations,’ he says.