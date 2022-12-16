Wish List: Eight cool Yule ideas to add zest and zing to your holiday season

Ella & Jo Glow Getter

Fri, 16 Dec, 2022 - 12:16
Esther N McCarthy

We picked this for our On the Bathroom Shelf for the name alone - Ella & Jo Glow Getter Morning Ritual. The fact that it's from an Irish female-owned company and is vegan and cruelty free is just the icing on the cake. 

This super set is €60 and includes a cleansing and moisturising duo for your morning skincare treat, and you also get their iconic cleansing mitt. 

See ellaandjo.ie.

We love looking at all the different Christmas tree trends. 

Homesense have the traditional nostalgia trend down to a tee in this gorgeous set up. 

See homesense.ie.

West Cork-based artist Etain Hickey has a beautiful tableware collection exclusive to The Loft Gallery in Clonakilty including individual bowls, wall dishes and paintings in her unique style. 

See theloftgalleryclon.business.site for more. 

Dress your table with bright and fun handmade ceramics from Irish ceramic artist Aoife Slattery to lift your mood. 

This large bowl retails at €80. aoifeslatteryceramics.com.

Very exciting news, The Kildare Gallery has just opened a new boutique in Kildare Village. Visitors can celebrate Irish art in Ruth Liddle and Ken Folan's new gallery space as well as spot sculptures placed outdoors around the Village. 

Kildare Village say they are committed to supporting the Arts and gallery owners tell us they're thrilled with the new venue, describing it as an “invigorating new space for Irish artists and sculptors”. 

Birdfeeder Bronze by Dawn Conn at The Kildare Gallery
Birdfeeder Bronze by Dawn Conn at The Kildare Gallery

Check it out for yourself, with artists like Cathal Manning and Jason O Ceannobhán, sculptors including Stephanie Hess and the Butler family, or this stunning bronze birdfeed by Dawn Conn. 

You're sure to find something that speaks to you. See thekildaregallery.ie/kildare-village for more.

Gift of the Week is a scent  that conjures the sparkle of the holidays and perfectly captures the season’s spirit, Narciso Rodriguez’s For Her. 

Narciso Holiday fragrances for her are available from all good pharmacies and select department stores nationwide and online now, prices start at €59.

Tis the season - to look after yourself. We may be prone to a bit of overindulgence in December, but Revive Active Beauty Complex can help you glow for the inside out.  

Each sachet contains eight active ingredients, working together to support your skin, hair and nails, it contains a selection of ingredients that comes in powder form, which means that the ingredients dissolve in liquid, allowing for easier absorption by the body compared to other delivery methods such as a capsules or tablets. 

The powder sachet eliminates the need for any fillers, binders or bulking agents, so the ingredients can get straight to work. It's €59 for a 30-day box. Beauty Complex is suitable for diabetics and those with Coeliac disease and is available from leading pharmacies, health stores nationwide and reviveactive.com.

The Wishcloth  on the Wishlist - of course. 

It's a greeting card with a difference - after you've received it as a cool card, instead of going in the bin it becomes a washable, reusable and compostable dish cloth. Available from sustainable store faerly.ie.

