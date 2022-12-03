Wish List: Spicy gins, advent calendars and climate-kind crackers

The countdown to Christmas can be better than the actual day. The Body Shop calendars are back stuffed full of unexpected treats to bring big smiles and some proper pampering in the lead-up to the big day.

This Wonders Advent Calendar (above) is €140 and it's good to know the packaging material for products has been reduced in excess of 80 tonnes compared to the 2019 collection.

www.thebodyshop.com

The Pavilion in Ballygarvan, Cork, has some interesting news for food lovers. The Cork lifestyle and garden centre is a third-generation family business, it's popular artisan café and table restaurant has a new head chef, David O’Sullivan.

The Pavilion, a third-generation family business, has a hugely popular artisan café and table restaurant led by new Head Chef David O’Sullivan (pictured) and his team of three chefs and three bakers. Picture: Darren Forde

The Cork city native worked as an executive chef at Fishy Fishy in Kinsale for 14 years before joining the Pavilion. For more information visit thepavilion.ie

LanaiBLO have launched their latest limited-edition Emerald Green and Midnight Purple shades. Drawing inspiration from sprawling estates, wax jackets and riding boots, the LanaiBLO brings high performance with its 2400-watt motor, technology, variable speed and temperature heat settings that cater to all hair types.

The thing we love the most? The ultra-long 3.8m cord - nothing worse than not being able to stretch from the plug to the mirror. Go to lanaiblo.com and prices for Emerald Green and Midnight Purple start at €104.99.

The Collective, based in Drury Street, Dublin, and home to over 30 Irish-based designers showcases the best of Irish and European independent design, including home accessories, jewellery and lifestyle brands.

We love this Papillon print from Northern Ireland artist Ali P, it's €35, see thecollectivedublin.ie

We love this sustainable idea from Irish eco toy store Jiminy.ie. Unlike most crackers, 'Keep This Cracker' fill-your-own options come flat-packed, ready to be popped into shape. You fill them with your own small gifts/jokes or whatever tickles your fancy.

They're made in Europe and wrapped and shipped entirely plastic-free. The patented construction allows you to easily replace the snap without any glue or mess, which means you can use them again next year. Prices start at €2.99, see jiminy.ie/

One of our favourite Christmas sets on the shelves at the moment is this R+Co Atlantis Christmas gift set.

It includes moisturizing B5 shampoo, conditioner and the High Dive moisture and shine crème (50ml), formulated to smooth and seal the hair. Yours for €49, available from salons and beauty e-tailers.

Gift of the Week: Now this is one I wouldn't mind finding under the Christmas tree. Treat the gin-lover in your life with this limited-edition Adare Manor garden gin fig edition.

Focusing on the figs growing in Adare Manor’s gardens, the gin is based on an array of 17 different botanicals with a spicy, earthy focus. This limited bespoke bottle is available for €120 online at adaremanor.com