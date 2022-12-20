Wish List: Eight Irish gifts and goodies for your home

Get Litt this festive seaons with an Irish LED lightbulb store. Litt lets you shop lightbulbs by the atmosphere, images and the usual caps and codes. There's free tracked next-day delivery for orders over €75 and same-day dispatch for orders received by 2pm Monday to Friday, so plenty of time to jazz up you light games.

Word to the wise, they recommend using 100 lights per foot of a Christmas tree for the ultimate holiday glow. See litt-store.com.

SPARKLE TIME

Gift of the Week is this stunning 9ct gold five star necklace from Irish-owned and family-run jewellery brand NJO Designs They've just dropped a new collection of beautiful fine jewellery for winter. NJO Designs has curated a unique selection of bracelets, necklaces, pendants, rings, as well as a vast array of earrings including huggies, ear cuffs, studs, and fine hoops.

They have over 60 stockists nationwide, and offering next day delivery to all ROI customers, if you want to shop local and support Irish this festive season, see Njodesigns for more.

NEW CHAPTER

For something different for the kids' Christmas stocking, try the latest Johnny Magory book, delving into the world of Irish songs from Luka Bloom to Phil Lynott. It invites you to learn the rich history and stories behind some of Ireland’s most famous songs of emigration. It's €9.99 from Johnnymagory. Every book is 100% Guaranteed Irish, written, edited, illustrated and printed all in Ireland.

BRANCH OUT

Go quirky for the tree decor this year with this cute Santa hat cactus felt bauble, yours for €4.99 from TK Maxx and Homesense. They've launched a Christmas charity range to support Enable Ireland and children and young people with disabilities. Shop the range, including these fabulous baubles, at the stores nationwide or Tkmaxx and Homesense.

SING IT

We're loving all the Irish books out for children at the moment but this one really stood out to us, we love the messsage of inclusivity for everyone living in Ireland. The book, Our National Anthem, is aiming to make ‘Amhrán na bhFiann’ accessible and inclusive for all families in a changing Ireland, as it teaches both children and adults the words of the song.

Author Rachel J Cooper feels that a big push for us to learn our anthem nationwide would be a great way to give us the cohesiveness we all need; especially as 2023 is the 100th anniversary of when the anthem was officially written by Liam Ó Rinn. Ó Rinn, a civil servant, translated it from The Soldier’s Song written by Peadar Kearney and Patrick Heaney in 1909/10; €12.99 from Abairlinn and Learnouranthem.

CUSHY NUMBERS

Dunnes are knocking it out of the park for Christmas homeware and goodies. We love these ontrend cushions starting at €10 for the embroidered Sherpa cushion and €15 for the rest pictured here.

DRINK IT IN

A little tipple anyone? Cavan-based Coole Swan is a light, fresh, versatile Irish Cream Liqueur and it is independently owned and family run business. It's a modern craft blend of whiskey, chocolate and cream. Enjoy chilled, over ice or in cocktails, and you can get it in Tesco, SuperValu, Dunnes, O’Brien’s and a range of independent retailers across Ireland. Available in a 700ml bottle which retails at €26.

TAKE NOTE

Behold these beautiful — and sustainable — notebooks and diary with a unique artwork by Cork artist Eadaoin Glynn on the cover. If you have any art lovers on your Christmas list, this could be the perfect gift. Made locally in Barrack's Street, Cork, by Badly Made Books from recycled coffee cups, you can find them along with original paintings, prints and e-gift vouchers on [url=https://eadaoinglynn.com.