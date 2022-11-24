Wish List: Quirky corkscrews, Christmas cards and cool coffee sets

Having launched in Ireland this year, we're delighted to hear about Moonpig's first Irish charity Christmas card range in support of ALONE. With 14 new cards, all created by Irish designers, such as Conor Merriman, Susan McGing and Paul Delaney, all profits will be donated to help the crucial work ALONE is doing to enable older people to age at home.

Moonpig tells us their mission is to help connect people with the ones they care about, which aligns perfectly with ALONE’s.

Their vital work focuses on helping older people age happily and securely at home, strongly connected to their communities.

They are encouraging people to send a card to those in their life who might be feeling lonely this Christmas. The full range of cards and gifts can be viewed on moonpig.com.

Made in Ireland is a tag we love to see - even better, these Kinvara gift sets use packaging which is 100% recyclable.

Kinvara Beautiful You gift set

Suitable for all skin types, the Beautiful You set includes Absolute Cleansing Oil 100ml, EyeWow! Eye Serum 10ml, 24 hr Rosehip Face Serum 30ml, a trio of their most popular products that will gently and effectively cleanse, brighten and nourish your skin.

Valued at €87.85, the gift set is €62.95 which is a saving of €24.95. Not bad! You'll find them at health stores and pharmacies nationwide, Shannon and Knock Airports, Dunnes Stores, Meadows & Byrnes and www.kinvaraskincare.com

My new obsession - cool socks. And they don't come much cooler than the ones created by Irish sock brand, Sock Co Op. Their panoramic "Sockscapes" pay homage to the beautiful places and landscapes of Ireland.

With 27 designs, there's something for everyone, but why you'd want anything other than Cork is baffling, to be honest. Their Christmas gift boxes are €25 for three pairs, €50 for four pairs, plus fudge, chocolate, greeting card, €75 for 10 pairs, with all the goodies, or €100 for 15 pairs with the extras.

One pair is €9.95, stockists include AVOCA, National Gallery Dublin, IMMA, Blarney, Quills, Wink and Elbow, see sockcoop.com.

Check out this beautiful solo single serve filter coffee set, made by Philip Kenny Studio.

Priced at €99, these are authentic, fit for purpose, and truly distinctive. You can find it at philipkennystudio.com, and at Gifted, the Contemporary Craft and Design Fair, which will take place at Dublin's RDS from November 30 to December 4. See giftedfair.ie.

Our Gift of the Week is the last corkscrew you’ll ever need to buy, according to Oui Chef, the small Irish company who say they're "obsessed with producing the best tools for kitchen and bar".

The latest addition to their range of premium kit is this corkscrew. Oui Chef customers include Aimsir, The Oak Room at Adare Manor, Dede and Bastible. If it's good enough for them...It's available online from www.ouichef.kitchen for €29.95, shipping in 1-2 business days with complimentary personalised engraving.

This Christmas, Redbreast single pot Irish whiskey has been dressed up in red, to put every household in a festive mood. We love the cute bird feeder bottle that marks another year of Redbreast's collaboration with BirdLife International, whose ongoing ambition is to keep the common birds common.

With more than 13% of 11,000 different species threatened each year, the joint mission between BirdLife International and Redbreast aims to drive awareness to help keep our garden friends around for generations to come.

The Redbreast 12-year-old is matured in a combination of bourbon seasoned American oak barrels and Oloroso sherry seasoned Spanish oak butts is yours for €72. redbreastwhiskey.com.

Is there really any better present than a book? Bookselling Ireland, the committee of Booksellers Association members representing bookshops big and small is encouraging shoppers to support their local bookshop.

For children, ‘Cloud Babies’ by Eoin Colfer and Chris Judge, or the first in a new series ‘The Fox’s Tower’ by Sam Thompson. For the foodie, try ‘Bake’ by Graham Herterich – classic Irish recipes with a modern twist.

For fiction lovers they recommend ‘Where I End’ by Sophie White or ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ by Bonnie Garmus. For the armchair sportspeople why not try ‘A History of the GAA in 100 Objects’ by Siobhán Doyle - an illustrated celebration of the GAA since medieval times or ‘Point to Point’ by Healy Racing and Richard Pugh.

Keep an eye on Bookselling Ireland’s social media platforms or pop into your local bookshop.

Bamboo Baby is a small family-owned Irish business, all of their clothes are designed in Ireland and are made from FSC certified organic bamboo which means they are highly sustainable and super soft - ideal for babies with sensitive skin and/or conditions like eczema.

Their Green Friday offer has 20% off all products including are already discounted gift bundles. See bamboobaby.ie.