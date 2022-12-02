Peter Dowdall: 'Ecosystems like Ballybrack Woods in Douglas take time to develop'

Over the years Ireland has lost much of its natural wet grasslands and the species that exist and thrive in such spaces have decreased in number with some having died out completely.

Semi-natural grassland in Ireland has become an extremely vulnerable habitat type, particularly wet grasslands which are important in supporting many species of flora and fauna.

The existence of such an environmentally complex and important locality as Ballybrack woods so close to a built-up urban area is incredibly rare if not unique now in Ireland. Picture: Larry Cummins

Ballybrack Woods in Douglas, known locally as the Mangala, is one such natural area, and it is hugely important for environmental sustainability.

It has a complex and well-developed ecosystem which includes not just one, but 10 different habitats: watercourses; improved grassland; semi-natural grassland; dense bracken; semi-natural woodland; highly modified/non-native woodland; scrub/transitional woodland; linear woodland/scrub; exposed rock and disturbed ground; and built land.

In a local context, the wet grassland habitats found in the Mangala are of high importance. Hazel, alder, oak, elder, elm and ash are just some of the native Irish trees thriving there. Bats, including the common pipistrelle, soprano pipistrelle, Leisler’s bat and natterer’s bat, are all to be found in these woodlands.

All bat species in Ireland are strictly protected. As part of the development of the pathway through the woods, the lighting was installed (and special attention was paid to switching on and off times) with a view to minimising the impact on bats, as well as local birds and other creatures.

Over 170 species of flora have been identified in the Mangala. Geranium purpureum, classified as an endangered species, has been recorded here. Bee species recorded included the large red-tailed bumblebee and the buffish mining bee, both of which are listed as “near threatened”.

The existence of such an environmentally complex and important locality so close to a built-up urban area is incredibly rare if not unique now in Ireland. This is something to be cherished and protected at all costs. You see, you can’t simply build one of these areas.

Yes, we can design and create zones using best practice and the correct species and in time, they may become as important, but ecosystems take that most precious of commodities, time, to develop.

Gardens and simple green spaces have a hugely beneficial role to play in our physical and mental health and it is great to see some local schools using the Mangala as an outdoor classroom. It is a place for children and teenagers to enjoy and explore, thus discouraging the boredom that can often lead to anti-social behaviour.

It is a place where the elderly can walk safely and have critical social interactions with other local people. It is a safe, quiet and important social gathering location to meet others and create new social networks.

As we delve deeper into the role such a garden plays for the local community, we see that it is far more than just an area of grass or trees or similar. It is a life-giving, biodiversity-enhancing, educational and beautiful space.

BusConnects

Enter BusConnects, the National Transport Authority’s plan for the delivery of a sustainable public transport network for the Cork Metropolitan Area. As part of the BusConnects plans, a bridge was to be built over and through this critically important locality.

This proposed bridge would have removed much of the above environmental and social benefits, both during construction but also thereafter. The area would have been closed off during construction, moving people back to their cars to do the work, school and retail runs.

The locality also includes a national trail which would also have to have been closed off. There is no need for the construction of a bridge with cycle lanes or footpaths as these already exist: the pathways of the Mangala itself.

The construction of the proposed bridge alone would have devastated these ecosystems and biodiversity. According to Douglas Tidy Towns: “Once operational, the noise, lights and pollution from the bridge [would] continue to have a considerable negative impact on what [would] be left of the biodiversity of the Mangala.”

Tara de Montfort, Douglas Tidy Towns, standing by the herb garden adjacent to Ballybrack stream and plaza. Picture: Denis Minihane

The world we live in faces many urgent challenges right now, the climate crisis and species extinction being probably the two most important. I cannot say what the answer is, but I am pretty sure it is not more tarmac and concrete and less complex, well-developed ecosystems which are producing clean air and sustaining myriad species.

To allow such an important area to be bulldozed would have shown that we as a people have no understanding of the importance of the green environment to our mental and physical health, to climate change and to species extinction.

Thankfully, the National Transport Authority has scrapped plans to build this bridge.

According to Cllr Kieran McCarthy: “Citizen voices were heard. It is a great day for democracy and for the protection of the local environment and biodiversity.”

This is just one battle, however: Cork City Council still had a plan to build a bridge here outside of the BusConnects corridor and there are plans to fell over 100 trees on Boreenmanna Road to allow more tarmac for buses but hopefully, the penny might be dropping at last with the powers that be.

We are all talking about the importance of sowing wildflowers, helping the bees and other pollinators, therefore, we cannot allow the continued desecration of our natural environment.