BusConnects and NTA controversial plans for Cork: unique opportunity or highways to Hell?

The name derives from the vegetables grown to feed the horses worked by the old mills at Donnybrook. The NTA’s plan to build a bridge from Donnybrook to Carr’s Hill and over that popular woodland sanctuary sparked such a determined oppositional campaign that it has become almost synonymous with the several other city and suburban groupings astonished into action by transport routes announced by the NTA in its BusConnects strategy for Cork.
That amounts to an elevated highway so local indignation is no surprise especially when environmental issues bloom into focus.
‘There will be plenty of changes following all this consultation’, he says. While the idea of sharing the road space is something that people are going to have to accept, he feels that putting out the worst case scenario “was not the right approach by the NTA.”
More buses, shelters, traffic lights and flowing movement bolster the presentation of the €600 million operation.
Like Harbour View Road to the north, the Douglas Road to the south is another pinch-point. In some parts that road will be almost doubled in width with the loss of fine gates, mature trees and beautiful old walls. Also the ceremonial gates at UCC’s entrance on the Western Road are threatened by a proposed land take from the college grounds to accommodate a new pedestrian and cycle bridge, of which there could be others throughout the city .